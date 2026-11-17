Red crab migration on Christmas Island 🦀🌴

The crabs are coming. Millions upon millions of them. Christmas Island red crabs (Gecarcoidea natalis) have officially begun their annual migration on the tiny Australian territory in the Indian Ocean.

What is the Christmas Island crab migration?

The migration begins with the first rainfall of the wet season, typically in October or November, but can be as late as December or January. Red crabs from all over Christmas Island will leave their homes in the forest at the same time and start their march towards the ocean. Once they reach the ocean, they will mate and spawn. The male crabs lead the migration, while the females join in along the way.

According to Christmas Island National Park, the speed and timing of the migration is determined by the moon’s phases. “Red crabs always spawn before dawn on a receding high-tide during the last quarter of the moon,” the park rangers write. “Incredibly, they know exactly when to leave their burrows to make this lunar date.”

However, the crabs will wait until the first rainfall to begin their journey, so they sometimes have to hurry. If the rains arrive close to their optimal spawning date, the crabs will move to the ocean very quickly. If the rain comes early, the crustaceans may take their time, “stopping to eat and drink on their way to the coast.” If rain begins too late to make the spawning date, some of the crabs will remain in their burrows and begin their migration the following month.

The result is spectacular. Tens of millions of bright red crustaceans the size of a soda can spread out over the 12-mile-wide island on their way to the ocean. They begin their march inland and will reach their destination in about nine days. In 2008, naturalist and documentarian Sir David Attenborough described the annual event as one of his best television moments.

How can I watch the crabs?

Over the next few days Parks Australia will run livestreams of the migration for about 60 minutes. The exact timing and number of livestreams can’t be scheduled in advance since it is completely dependent on the crabs.

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration Live Stream 16.11.26

“We will aim to livestream in the morning, but the crabs will have the final say on when and how many days they will venture across the bridge,” the rangers write.

Filming occurs at the red crab bridge, a 16-foot-tall structure built to help the crabs cross the busy road. The crabs will migrate past this bridge for about three to four days.