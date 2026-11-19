The Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous resident Fiona the hippo has died at age 9.

“We are in shock at the moment,” Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said in a statement. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore. Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore. She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”

Last week, a child’s knit hat entered her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and the almost 10-year-old hippo ate it. Given her size, zookeepers initially thought she’d simply pass the hat, but it remained stuck in her digestive track. She had undergone a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope and multiple ultrasounds that showed intestinal bunching, indicating her body was trying and expel the hat. Caretakers have continued to give her fluids and sedate her when necessary for tests. Just yesterday, on November 18, the zoo shared a new approach in Fiona’s ongoing treatment: a vibration plate borrowed from a local Ohio horse farm. Fiona could be seen standing on the plate, vocalizing to caretakers.

“Fiona was such a gift,” said Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard. “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.”

Fiona first captured the internet’s heart in 2017, when she was born six weeks premature. Baby hippos typically weigh about 100 pounds at birth, but tiny Fiona tipped the scales at a mere 29 pounds. She was the smallest known hippo to survive such a low birth weight. As she grew, Fiona took social media and the real world by storm: she photobombed an engagement shoot, had a local ice cream named in her honor, and even starred in her own reality-TV series appropriately called “The Fiona Show.” Her surprise baby brother Fritz was born in 2022, after their mother’s birth control went “on the fritz.”

Baby Hippo Fiona and Parents Get Watermelon Treat – Cincinnati Zoo Baby Fiona and her mom and dad in 2017.

Baby Fiona and her mom and dad in 2017.

This is a developing story…