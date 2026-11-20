Biologists have discovered multiple new species of egg-eating snakes slithering through the forests near southeastern Ethiopia’s Bale Mountains. Although researchers only described the white-throated egg-eater (Dasypeltis albigularis) in their study recently published in the journal Herpetozoa, they promised that information on additional finds is on the way.

“Three other species in this genus are still waiting in line,” Arthur Tiutenko, a study co-author and herpetologist at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen–Nuremberg (FAU), said in a statement.

Many snakes will snack on an egg if the opportunity presents itself. But for a handful of species, it’s all eggs, all the time. These nonvenomous snakes solely eat shelled embryos, and largely exist in Africa and some portions of India. To devour their meals, egg-eating snakes have evolved a set of very clever biological tricks. First, their back bones extend all the way into their esophagus and function like a saw to slice open shells. From there, the snake’s neck muscles contract and funnel the egg contents down its throat. Once finished, the reptile simply spits out the cracked shells.

However, Tiutenko’s team almost missed D. albigularis entirely. At first glance, the snake looks extremely similar to a species called the montane egg-eater (Dasypeltis atra). A closer inspection revealed some key differences—a patch of white scales extending down its stomach earned its “white-throated” moniker, while the skin between each scale has a distinctly blue shimmer. Other egg-eating snakes can rub their scales to create a rustling noise that startles foes, but only the D. albigularis females do the same—and they do it silently.

Don’t envision python-sized snakes chowing down on chicken eggs though. D. albigularis is less than eight inches long, weighs only 0.05 ounces, and is about as thick as a knitting needle. This means the snakes only have eyes for particularly tiny eggs from various diminutive birds. Luckily, their regional home is full of options.

“That may also be the reason why egg-eating snakes only live in Africa, and in particular in a small area in the southwest corner of the Arabian peninsula,” added Tiutenko.