Casio thinks an AI-powered furball can replace your pet

Casio, perhaps best known for watches and calculators, is expanding its product line to include hypoallergenic, robotic pets. Say hello to “Moflin,” a “soothing” and “adorable” AI-powered fur ball that “becomes attached to its owner,” according to the company’s October 10 announcement in Japanese. While currently only accepting pre-orders in Japan ahead of a November 7 release, the hamster-like device is described to be based on the concept of “Always by your side in your heart.”

A promotional video showcases a day in the life of a Moflin owner. Available in either gold or silver fur, the palm-sized companion sort of resembles a rabbit without ears, or even a Star Trek tribble. An owner is shown turning to her Moflin in times of stress or relaxation, cuddling with her pet, and even taking it out with her on a picnic. It doesn’t seem to be able to really walk, and instead wriggles in place depending on the interaction. Still, the movements admittedly appear far less robotic than mechanical animal stand-ins of the past, even when it’s hard to not focus on its dull, beady eyes.

The earliest hints at our impending Moflin Moment first arrived in 2021 through a Kickstarter from the company Vanguard Industries. Since then, it appears the (fully funded) endeavor caught Casio’s eye, who is now hyping the 59,400 yen (roughly $400) device. Each Moflin also includes an official “MofLife” dedicated app, as well as an additional paid subscription service offering discounted “hospitalization” and “fur care” fees.

According to Casio’s official Moflin website, the faux-animal’s internal programming allows it to “build a deeper bond” with an owner through voice and gesture-based recognition software. Trust is apparently earned with Moflin, however—it supposedly takes a couple months for it to fully develop into a strange simulacrum of affection and emotion. Talk and interact with it more, and it responds positively. Ignore it or “startle” Moflin, and it will feel “negative emotions,” which sounds somewhat ominous, to be honest.

[Related: The fuzzy science on whether your pet is actually good for you.]

Right out of the box, Moflin’s “movements and voice are still childish.” By day 25, however, Casio promises that “you will start to become attached to the animal.” Around day 50 is when owners can expect their fully matured Moflin to offer unique cooing noises and wriggling movements from a range of “4 million different combinations,” although any further detail on what that exactly means is anyone’s guess.

Moflin comes in either gold or silver fur color options. Credit: Casio

But as TechRadar noted on Tuesday, there are a few catches—namely that Moflin’s 5-hour battery life doesn’t really hold up to, say, a cat’s “battery” reserves. Recharging takes around 3.5 hours in a bed-like cradle before Moflin can get back to snuggling and chirping for its owner. Then again, the overall costs are likely far less than owning a living, breathing pet, and it’s not like the palm-sized mecha-gerbil isn’t cute in an uncanny sort of way.

Will Moflin become the Furby of the Future? Only time will tell. It’s certainly less creepy than its 90’s ancestor, but it remains to be seen how those “negative emotions” will manifest for Moflin’s owners.