10 delightfully silly, never-before-seen images from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
A cheeky otter, relatable sleepy ground squirrel, and the death stare of a gannet.
Humans are not the funniest members of the animal kingdom. Absolutely not.
Sure, we have knock-knock jokes and Netflix specials, but it’s our feathered and furry friends that really bring in the laughs. Nowhere is that on display more than with the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The annual competition has been celebrating the goofy antics of animals for nearly a decade. And to celebrate a new partnership with Nikon for the 2024 edition, they’ve shared 10 never-before-seen images from last year’s entries.
Professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam founded the competition in 2015, determined to share the hilarious joy of wildlife and bring attention to much-needed conservation efforts. Entries for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards are open until July 31.