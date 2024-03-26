Humans are not the funniest members of the animal kingdom. Absolutely not.

Sure, we have knock-knock jokes and Netflix specials, but it’s our feathered and furry friends that really bring in the laughs. Nowhere is that on display more than with the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The annual competition has been celebrating the goofy antics of animals for nearly a decade. And to celebrate a new partnership with Nikon for the 2024 edition, they’ve shared 10 never-before-seen images from last year’s entries.

“I just think you’re otter this world!”

Image: Emeline Robert-Pottorff/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam founded the competition in 2015, determined to share the hilarious joy of wildlife and bring attention to much-needed conservation efforts. Entries for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards are open until July 31.

“A tough guy – flying is for the weak.”

Image: Alvin Tarkmees/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Oops, did I pick your candy?”

Image: Jo De Pauw Ghent/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“If looks could kill”

Image: Alex Pansier/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Sleepy”

Image: Tímea Ambrus/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Pilgrimage”

Image: Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Sea Flyin'”

Image: Michael Rigney/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Seriously?!”

Image: Anna Wiazowska Den Bosch/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards