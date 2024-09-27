Researchers put little hats on cats to measure their brainwaves

Researchers from the University of Montreal have created a first-of-its-kind electrode-lined crochet beanie that can be used to measure a cat’s brain activity. Aside from being adorable, the custom-made wool caps also let researchers, for the first time, conduct EEG brain scans on felines without having to sedate them. These electrode-filled winter caps are already being used to help determine how cats experiencing chronic pain may respond when exposed to pleasant sounds and smells. The findings were published this month in the ​​Journal of Neuroscience Methods.

The crocheted cat hat originated as a practical solution to a laboratory dilemma. Initially, the researchers wanted to see if they could feasibly use EEG, or electroencephalogram, to identify brain signals in cats living with osteoarthritis, a chronic, painful condition that affects around a quarter (25.6%) of feelings worldwide. To do that, researchers needed to find a way to attach the EEG machine, which is essentially a bouquet of connected electrodes, to the test cats’ scalps. Past studies have successfully applied EEG machines to heavily sedated cats. In this case, though, researchers wanted the EEG to monitor cats in their ordinary, conscious states. That proved challenging.

Cats vs wires

Anyone who has had their cell phone charger or shoelaces fall victim to a cat attack knows felines and wires don’t really pair well together. When the researchers initially tried to place the electrodes on the cat’s heads, they would either shrug the devices off or use their paws to swipe at them. Exacerbated by having to constantly replace the wires, the researchers reportedly turned to this YouTube tutorial breaking down how to crochet a hat for the cat as inspiration. With the help of some graduate students and plenty of patience, the researchers eventually created custom-made wool caps and slipped the electrodes inside of them so that the cats could not see them. The researchers claim this marks the first known example of E​​EG recording in conscious cats.

That’s not to say all the cats immediately loved their new accessory. The study looked at 11 cats with osteoarthritis, six female and one male. They were each housed in a dimly lit, temperature-controlled room filled with perches, beds, and scratching posts. At least one of the cats was still able to shake the EEG off even when it was embedded in the crochet beanie. Another cat appeared to fall asleep entirely during the test.

EEG machines can test cats’ responses to new pain treatments

Minor complications aside, the hats were largely deemed a success. Armed with the non-invasive ability to measure cat cats’ brainwaves, researchers took the next step and investigated whether exposure to certain calming stimuli appeared to show any changes in the cat brain scans associated with pain. The cats were briefly exposed to blue and green lights as well as grapefruit scent.

Whether or not exposure to those stimuli effectively reduces pain in cats long still isn’t entirely clear and will likely require further study. Still, researchers empathized that this particular experiment represents a “first stage of feasibility,” in terms of EEG use on awake, alert cats. Broadly, the researchers argue, these findings “​opens new avenues for investigating feline chronic pain and its potential modulation through sensory interventions.”