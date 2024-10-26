How to upcycle campaign signs into cat shelters

What do stray cats and politicians have in common? Well, not much—but they can help each other out. Every election cycle, political signs pop up along roadsides and in neighborhood yards, promoting various candidates and ballot initiatives. But what happens to those signs when the elections end? Most likely, they wind up in the trash. However, Kelly Broodry, a retired engineer from Pocatello, Idaho discovered a creative way to upcycle those signs by turning them into warm shelters for stray cats.

The inspiration behind the project

The idea of turning leftover campaign signs into cat shelters began as a challenge from a friend. Broodry, always up for a creative project, was asked to find a practical use for the many political signs that are typically discarded after elections. Since these signs are made from corrugated plastic, which isn’t widely accepted at recycling centers, Broodry developed a solution that repurposes the materials but also helps stray cats. By transforming the signs into weather-resistant, insulated shelters, Broodry provides cats a warm and safe place during the colder months.

Impact of cat shelters

Although there have been concerns that stray cats impact native wildlife, providing them with shelters can help prevent the cats from seeking refuge in places like your shed, porch, or crawl space. Additionally, it gives them a safe place to escape the elements. By offering shelter, individuals can also help manage the feral cat population, reducing the spread of illness and increasing the chances for humane interventions, such as spaying and neutering programs, which can help control overpopulation.

Image: Courtesy of Kelly Broody

How to build a cat shelter

To build a cat shelter designed by Broodry, gather 13 feet of 2×2 wood and 18×24-inch political signs, preferably made of fluted polypropylene. You’ll also need wood screws, silicone, and straw for bedding. Begin by cutting the wood to form the frame. Then, cut the signs into sections and sandwich them together to create insulated walls, roof, and floor panels. Next, cut an entrance hole, approximately seven inches in diameter, into one of the panels. Assemble the frame and attach the panels, sealing them with silicone for weatherproofing. Finally, fill the shelter with straw for warmth. For more detailed instructions, download the complete, step-by-step cat shelter instructions with photos Broodry shares for free on the Bingham County Humane Society website.

How you can help

You can help by collecting and donating unused campaign signs from recent elections to build shelters for stray cats. A great way to do this is to put a call out on social media or a neighborhood app like Nextdoor to collect signs from your area once the election is over. Next, contact local animal shelters or rescue organizations to see if they’re interested in such projects or consider starting a similar initiative in your community. The shelters may connect with local rescues or citizens who may also be interested in building cat shelters.