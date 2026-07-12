Weighing an octopus starts with a laundry basket

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Just like nurses ask patients to step on the scale at their annual checkup, weight is an important metric in animal healthcare. Measuring some animals’ weight, however, isn’t as straightforward as it is for human patients. The team at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, has devised a great approach for their Giant pacific octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini) named Glinda.

A video posted to Facebook shows an aquarist move the pinkish invertebrate into a basket that drains out the water, and then pass the octopus-filled basket to a second person who places it on a scale before handing it back.

“Aquarist Brooke has been working with Glinda, the giant Pacific octopus, to allow herself to be scooped into this basket through positive reinforcement training. Glinda gets into the basket no problem and is quickly taken out and placed on a scale to get an accurate reading,” the video explains. “She’s 17 pounds and in a matter of seconds she’s back in the exhibit.”

Positive reinforcement training involves incentivising Glinda to take part in her care tasks—such as measuring her weight—via unique enrichment toys and special food items, Nate Jaros, Aquarium of the Pacific vice president of animal care, fish and invertebrates, tells Popular Science.

Experts reckon Glinda to be around one to 1.5 years old. Knowing her weight is important for tracking her growth curve and health, as well as making sure she has access to the right diet, Jaros adds.

For those wondering if it’s bad for Glinda to be out of the water, however quickly the team measures her weight, rest assured that she’s fine. According to Jaros, octopuses can temporarily be outside of water.

“One of Glinda’s favorite things is playtime. She’ll often choose playtime over snacks, but don’t worry, she’ll get both.”