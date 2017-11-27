The best gadgets for your friends who aren't super tech-savvy

Gadgets for people who aren't, you know, gadget people. Amazon/Fujifilm/iRobot/Tile

Personal tech has totally transformed how we live our lives—but that doesn't mean everybody is thrilled about the latest and greatest. You no doubt have a few people in your family or social circle that wouldn't appreciate a bunch of complicated gadgetry this holiday season. But don't give up hope. Here we've picked great hardware that can suit anyone in your life, no matter their level of technical expertise.

Amazon Echo Spot This Echo device is charming-looking, smart, and simple to use. And thanks to the Alexa brains built into the software, it's improving all the time, too. The only downside is you can't actually buy it until December, but you can pre-order it now and have it for Christmas. The smart speaker, video caller, and alarm clock makes a solid gift for someone who doesn't already have a stack of gadgets at home. That voice control system pioneered by the Echo means your friend or relative won't have to fumble around with keyboards, or a mouse, and there's no complicated setup procedure. As long as they can install the Alexa app on a phone, they can use the Echo Spot. Amazon Echo Spot, now $130 on Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ A Roku Streaming Stick+ plugs right into your TV and is ready to rumble with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, YouTube, HBO, Showtime, ESPN, Spotify, and much more. Thanks to the chunky, colorful remote that comes with the Streaming Stick+, and the welcoming Roku interface, getting the device up and running should be no problem even for complete beginners—all that's needed is an HDMI port on the TV. And for you, the gift buyer, the price isn't too prohibitive. Roku Streaming Stick+, now $42 on Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera The teens of today might not realise it, but photography predates the smartphone by more than 150 years, and the Instax Mini 9 would suit anyone who wants to go back to a simpler time of photo taking and processing. Photographers simply turn the camera on, choose an appropriate scene mode from the dial (like sunshine or indoors), and then hit the shutter button. Pictures pop up instantly from the body of the camera, Polaroid-style, so there's no need to play around with a phone or laptop to get at the snaps. You get a close-up lens adapter included with the camera, and it's available in five bright colors. You might also want to think about bundling some photo paper with your gift. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, now $58 on Amazon Tile Mate tracker The beauty of the Tile Mate tracker is that it doesn't feel much like a gadget. It's also cheap to pick up, and small enough to fit in a Christmas stocking. The tracker attaches to your keys, wallet, bag, or anything else you don't want to lose, and emits a beep when activated from your phone. Your phone can also show the last known location of the Tile Mate on a map. For waterproof and dustproof Tiles, and a little extra Bluetooth range, you can upgrade to the Style or Sport version, but for most people the standard Tile Mate is good enough. Tile Mate tracker, now $21 on Amazon