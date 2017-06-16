Buying Whole Foods could complete an Amazon ecosystem a decade in the making

Amazon's at-home barcode scanner searches for and adds sundries to an AmazonFresh cart. Amazon

Yesterday, Amazon unveiled the second generation of its Dash Wand, an Alexa-enabled home barcode scanner that adds grocery items to an AmazonFresh cart. Yesterday, the Dash was a promotional tool, a way for Prime members in five urban markets (New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Northern and Southern California) to get back-doored into the $15/month AmazonFresh grocery delivery service. Did we mention that was yesterday? Today, Amazon announced a $13.7 billion deal to buy the Whole Foods grocery chain, which includes 461 stories across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Today, the Amazon Dash Wand got a lot more interesting.

Most Americans live within an hour’s drive of a Whole Foods, and many are a half-hour or less from one. That’s good news for a company like Amazon, who’s been slowly but surely building out the necessary logistics for on-demand grocery delivery, but has yet to expand outside major metro areas. AmazonFresh debuted a decade ago, in 2007. The Prime Now one- or two-hour delivery service has been steadily expanding since it launched in New York City in 2014. What’s more, Prime Now got an Alexa-integration upgrade in March of this year. The updated Dash Wand, which takes up the mantle of its defunct and limited predecessor and a cluttered array of Dash Buttons, is a key piece in this on-demand delivery puzzle. Ask for eggs, and ye shall receive.