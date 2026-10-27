China’s super-secret space plane visible in clearest photo yet

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has released the public’s best look yet at Shenlong, China’s ultra-secret space plane. Details remain scarce on the experimental reusable vehicle, but the unclassified photo offers an unprecedented glimpse of the craft from below, as well as clear views of its unique, rear-facing solar panel arrays.

The photo was taken in 2024 by the geospace intelligence company Maxar Technologies, and is wedged inside the DIA’s latest edition of its Challenges to Security in Space report. The 130-page threat assessment examines the biggest space-based issues currently facing the U.S. and its allies. Although the ever-growing cloud of orbital debris and junk above everyone’s heads remains an international problem, the report also focuses on the near- and long-term aims of countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Shenlong appears to deploy its solar panel arrays from the rear, instead of locating them on top of the vehicle. Credit: Maxar Technologies / DIA

Located on page 53 of the report, the photo’s caption simply describes it as an unnamed Chinese “spaceplane,” it is almost certainly China’s second reusable orbital vehicle, Shenlong. Very little is known about the project even nearly 20 years after China officially revealed its existence. A Shenlong prototype launched on an initial two-day orbital mission in 2020, followed by a 276-day mission in 2022. Maxar’s 2024 photo coincides with the country’s third known, 268-day orbital test of Shenlong that launched in December 2023. According to the DIA, Shenlong “released and interacted with an object,” but good luck learning much else about it.

The mysterious space plane is reportedly engaged in a fourth excursion after launching from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on February 7, 2026. This places it alongside X-37B, the U.S. Space Force’s own secretive robot plane. Designed by Boeing, the reusable vehicle has spent 431 days and counting in low Earth orbit on its eighth classified mission. There is also a bit more available information on the solar-powered spaceplane. The vertical takeoff, horizontal-landing spaceplane measures over 29 feet long, features a nearly 15-foot-long wingspan, and reaches an orbital speed of 17,426 mph. Its full capabilities are unsurprisingly highly classified, although the U.S. Space Force did reveal its eighth mission includes testing cutting-edge laser communications technology as well as quantum measurement instruments.