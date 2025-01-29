Flame retardants in some batteries might be making fires worse

As wildfires devastated communities in southern California over the past three weeks, an unknown number of highly combustible lithium-ion batteries found in everything from Apple AirPods to Tesla Cybertrucks were engulfed in flames and released dangerous chemical pollutants into the air. Many batteries, particularly in E-Bikes and other products with plastic recharge battery enclosures, have flame retardants added to their outer coatings in an effort to limit their flammability. But researchers writing this week in the journal Environmental Science & Technology say those flame retardants don’t seem to be doing much to quell a fire’s spread and may actually be releasing more health-endangering toxins into the air.

“Historically, flame retardant use to meet flammability standards has resulted in documented health risks without demonstrated fire-safety benefits for products such as children’s products, furniture, and electronics,” scientists from the Green Science Policy Institute wrote in the article.

“We question requirements that lead to the addition of flame retardants in plastic battery enclosures,” they added.

Why lithium-ion battery fires are so dangerous

Batteries present unique challenges due to the strength and duration at which they burn. When damaged or exposed to high temperatures, like during a fire, a chain reaction called “thermal runaway” occurs causing the battery to heat up uncontrollably until it finally combusts. These fires are notoriously difficult to quell because they burn at extremely high temperatures and have the ability to reignite. That’s especially true in large electric vehicle batteries which contain far more stored energy than ones found in smaller consumer electronic devices. A single Tesla Model S electric vehicle, for context, reportedly has as much lithium to make as roughly ten thousand iPhones. Battery fires are also dangerously unpredictable. Damage caused to a battery might not lead to a fireball for days or even months later. That means clean-up crews tasked with removing these batteries from areas following fires have to assume they are dealing with invisible, ticking time bombs.

In response to those threats, some lithium-ion battery manufacturers have begun using a plastic coating that includes fire retardants in order to meet state flammability standards. Green Science Policy Institute Senior Scientist Lydia Jahl says this practice might be doing more harm than good. As of now, Jahl and her colleagues say there is a lack of clear research proving these chemicals actually do much of anything to slow down battery fires. Jahl says it is unclear what percentage of lithium-ion batteries on the market today are using these chemicals, but they tested several E-bike brands which showed multiple markers of flame retardants in their plastic enclosures.

The concern, she noted, is that companies trying to abide by state flame ratings and safety standards may opt to turn to cheap plastics that are coated with flame retardants. Jahl noted these same retardant chemicals have also been added into the electrolyte solution of EV batteries. Once a battery gets damaged or exposed to high temperatures and the chemical reaction begins, the ensuing fire is simply too powerful for these retardants to efficiently mitigate.

“Trying to stop thermal runaway fires by adding flame retardants to plastic is like adding a screen door to a submarine,” Ignition Handbook author and fire scientist Vyto Babrauskas said in a statement. “It’s a futile effort against an overwhelming force.”

If thermal runaway does occur, flame retardants might help for a couple of seconds, but they won’t be able to contain the fire on their own. Eventually, the fire retardants themselves burn and release additional toxic chemicals into the air. The retardants mentioned by the researchers primarily use the chemicals organohalogens and organophosphates. Past studies have shown these may be linked to increased risks for potential neurological, reproductive, and immune harm when burned and inhaled. They are also linked to increased risks for multiple cancers.

“When you have a wildfire that goes over an urban area, there’s just a whole wide mixture of things that are burning,” Jahl said. “The battery enclosures and all the plastic in people’s homes, all of that can get mixed into that terrible plume of wildfire smoke.”

Ubiquitous batteries are making natural disasters even tougher to fight

The sheer amount and growing size of lithium-ion batteries used everyday by consumers are making already deadly natural disaster events more complex. Though these types of batteries date back to the 1970s, their production has rapidly ramped up over the past decade, thanks in no small part to the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles around the world. Nowhere in the US are EVs more plentiful than in the greater Los Angeles area. The California Energy Commission notes residents in LA Country have reportedly registered at least 581,00- plug-in hybrids and EVs over the past 15 years. Nearly 1 in 5 of those vehicles were sold just last year. Even without fire retardant coatings, damaged EV batteries can release several toxic gases including phosphoryl fluoride, hydrogen cyanide, and hydrogen chloride.

Local officials say the batteries in those vehicles are already posing challenges to firefighters and clean-up crews sifting through the wreckage. The Californian Office of Emergency Services has reportedly already sent hazmat teams to homes to look for note signs of damaged batteries. These removal teams need to wear fire-resistant clothing and disposable suits as well as special face masks that filter out possible chemicals leaking from the batteries. Extra water is brought onsite to quickly put out new flames that might spark. They have their work cut out for them. The Environmental Protection Agency says it removed over 30 tons of lithium-ion batteries from 94 electric and hybrid vehicles during its clean-up of the Maui fires back in 2023. Battery cleanup for the LA fires will likely make those numbers look small by comparison.

“This will be … from our estimation, probably the largest lithium-ion battery pickup, cleanup, that’s ever happened in the history of the world,” Environmental Protection Agency incident commander for the Palisades and Eaton fire cleanups Steve Calanog told NBC News earlier this week.

Better battery management systems and less flammable, metal enclosures could help prevent fires without retardants

Researchers say the best solution to this growing problem might be to focus on making efforts to prevent batteries from combusting in the first place. Jahl and her colleagues at the Green Science Policy Institute say companies and local regulators could enact stricter quality assurances and quality controls to prevent manufacturing defects that might short-circuit and lead to fires. Several US lawmakers have previously called out cheaply made and less regulated Chinese E-bike batteries as being particularly prone to dangerous malfunctions. Jahl says consumer electronic manufacturers can also explore putting in place battery management systems that can continuously monitor the battery’s health and temporarily shut the system down if detect the conditions for thermal runaway may be brewing. In some cases, products that have plastic enclosures coated with flame retardants may be able to achieve similar fire ratings by replacing the plastic with less flammable metal.

“Ultimately, if we can prevent the fires from starting in the first place we don’t have to try to solve the problem backward by adding flame retardant,” Jahl said.

Still, even those efforts may only go so far. In extreme situations like the recent LA wildfires, there’s not much that can stop batteries from burning along with everything else in the fire’s paths. Removing excess fire retardants won’t stop that, the researchers say, but at least they won’t make an already dangerous situation worse.

“This doesn’t mean we should stop using batteries,” Jahl added. “In many cases, they directly replace a gasoline engine or huge tanks of natural gas that people use for their homes. They’re definitely a good thing that is helping us transition to clean energy. We just want to be careful not to add more harmful chemicals than are necessary.”