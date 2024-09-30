3 ultra-rare Lamborghini Miuras unearthed at junkyard. They could sell for millions.

The legacy of the Lamborghini Miura is undeniable. As the first supercar by Ferruccio Lamborghini—at the time, a successful manufacturer of tractors, heating units, and air conditioners with a passion for cars—the Miura was developed with a dream team of young engineers and designers. Powered by a 350-hp 4.0-liter V12 engine that became the Raging Bull’s calling card, the Miura is what many deem the first proper supercar in the world in 1966.

Fast forward nearly 60 years and the Miura is still a revered treasure. Gorgeously designed and technically advanced for its time, this supercar is a coveted collector’s item. Somehow, three Miura examples ended up dusty and neglected in a mysterious junkyard where owner Rudi Klein stored cars made by Ferrari, Aston Martin, and other exotic automakers the way others collect stamps.

According to auction house RM Sotheby’s, which will sell these supercars on October 26, Klein’s collection was a well-kept secret, with “only rumors of its existence swirling” within exclusive collectors’ circles. Klein died in 2001, and these cars have been slumbering peacefully waiting for this moment.

Out of storage and into the spotlight

Lamborghini says as many as 43 movies include a Miura, and Eddie Van Halen channeled the throaty sounds of a revving 1972 Miura S in his namesake band’s song “Panama.” It was born a star.

Now plucked from the grime and darkness that has cloaked a wealth of cars, engines, and parts for decades, these three Lamborghini Miura supercars are up for sale. And if you’re willing to put in a fair amount of money, time, and parts, a restored Miura could fetch much more than the expected selling prices of $400,000 to $700,000.

These Lamborghini cars aren’t nearly the most expensive on the block—that honor goes to a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Alloy’ Gullwing, which is expected to sell for $4.5 to $6 million, even dusty and dented from a low-speed collision from Klein’s forklift. Other masterpieces at auction include a 935 Mercedes-Benz 500 K ‘Caracciola’ Special Coupe by Sindelfingen; a one-off 1964 Iso Grifo A3/L Spider Prototype by Bertone; and the only surviving Horch automobile, a 1939 Horch 855 Special Roadster by Gläser.

The Miura, however, has a special history in the hearts and minds of supercar fans, and seeing them emerge after being assumed lost for so many years makes this occasion an eventful one. If you’re in the market for a flawed but still gorgeous car and have the means to return it to a near-original state, these could emerge from their dusty cocoons as Monarch butterflies.

Restoration opportunity

The priciest Lamborghini at this RM Sotheby’s junkyard auction is a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400, starting at $500,000. Swathed in bodywork by Bertone and coats of bright green paint, this Miura is 159th of 275 examples built and sports a sizable dent in the driver’s side door. It also holds a bit of intrigue: registered to a Mr. Zampolli in 1968, we can only speculate whether it could have been owned by Claudio Zampolli, the Lamborghini factory test engineer and driver.

Second in line is a 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, also with a Bertone design, that still bears its original blue paint. This one is powered by the same V12 engine as the original Miura, but with an additional 20 horsepower for a total of 370. Then one of the fastest production road cars on the market, the 1969 Miura has been shelved since 1978. Think about it: The last time this car saw sunlight was back when the Bee Gees were hitmakers and people brought seven layer salad to neighborhood block parties. While missing its clamshell and rocker panel trim, the Miura is a DIY project made for a capable restorer.

The 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 (top) and 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S (bottom). Images: Patrick Ernzen, courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

“It is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable Miura S examples offered in recent memory. It deserves a brave new owner, one who is committed to bringing this incredible supercar back to life,” Cary Ahl, car specialist at RM Sotheby’s, told Robb Report.

The third Miura is a red 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 (also touched by Bertone) that will probably sell for $350,000 to $450,000. You should know, however, that this Miura is missing its engine or gearbox, critical (and expensive) elements for drivability. Built on a lightweight “thin chassis” design crafted on 0.9-inch-thick steel, in contrast to the typical 1.0-inch kind used in later models, this P400 was the 53rd Miura ever made. Once finished in Giallo, which is Italian for yellow, the car could (and should) be restored to its original glory.

“Each car will necessitate a courageous collector prepared for a comprehensive restoration,” Ahl said, “but the rewards for bringing these incredible supercars back to their former glory is immense.”