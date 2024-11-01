There’s a real Wayne Enterprises, and it’s selling a $3 million Batmobile

Hollywood has moved far past the Christopher Nolan era of Batman films, but the Dark Knight trilogy’s influence still looms large over pop culture. Now, a full 12 years afterThe Dark Knight Rises hit theaters, aspiring Caped Crusaders can finally purchase their own, full-size Batmobile—provided you also have Bruce Wayne-level wealth.

The Tumbler also includes jet engine simulation, but no flames. Image: DAVID JAMES, Courtesy of WBD

Wayne Enterprises—an actual, licensed company dedicated to billionaire-appropriate luxury accessories—has announced it is accepting pre-orders on the Tumbler, aka the Dark Knight’s military-grade Batmobile. Made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal fiberglass, the roughly 5,511-lbs vehicle includes a 525 horsepower, 6.2L LS3 V-8 engine, “advanced software upgrades,” and a two-seat interior. Although the jet engine and gun turrets featured in the Nolan films are non-functioning replicas on the real Tumbler, it does feature an actual smokescreen system for your inevitable evasive getaways.

Of course, none of this will come cheap. Each Tumbler from Wayne Enterprises will set a prospective owner back approximately $2.99 million, and every vehicle is estimated to take up to 15 months to build and deliver. What’s more, the company is only taking applications for reserve spots, so no one is necessarily guaranteed their Batmobile joyride, even if they possess an obscene amount of disposable income. Those who actually do get their comic book dream car will also need to have access to race tracks or closed-off roadways, since Wayne Enterprises stresses that its Tumbler definitely isn’t street legal. Then again, Batman never exactly abided by the law, either.