The cannabidiol, or CBD, market has picked up some major momentum in the past few years. Chances are at some point you’ve had a friend or family member mention they use CBD-based products to help manage various illnesses or conditions they are facing. Or maybe you use it yourself! What you might not be aware of is that CBD can also be instrumental in helping out our most loyal pals: our dogs. The best CBD dog treats not only come in delicious, dog-approved flavors, but also have been evidenced to show marked improvements in issues like pain management, anxiety, inflammation, arthritis, and seizure disorders.

How to identify the best CBD dog treats

Now that there are tons of CBD dog treat options to consider, it’s important to do some due diligence before choosing the right one for your pooch. While CBD dog treats are generally safe, you should always check over a few key points before giving them to your four-legged friend.

First, it’s vital to understand that CBD is a naturally occurring compound that comes from hemp and marijuana plants. These plants are very similar, except that hemp plants contain less than 0.3 percent THC, whereas marijuana plants contain more. THC is a psychoactive compound—the one that some humans want for ourselves, but definitely not for our pets. Since we don’t want our dog ingesting THC, look for CBD derived from hemp plants instead of marijuana plants. Don’t be confused if you see dog CBD treats marketed as hemp treats—that’s the good stuff!

You’ll also want to take a look at the CBD concentration (measured in milligrams), quality of ingredients, transparency of plant growing practices, flavor options, and the general reputation of the brand. Since that’s a lot of work to do, you can simply read on to find some favorite picks of the best CBD dog treats that you can buy for your pal today.

An easy CBD introduction for your pup

If it’s your first time dealing with CBD for dogs, it’s only natural that you’d want to start off slow. Like most things our dogs ingest, the amounts will vary based on their size and weight. Larger dogs will benefit from a greater amount of CBD, while smaller dogs will do just as well with a lesser amount.

You’ll always want to check the instructions for recommendations on how many treats you should give to your dog. This is often based by weight (for example, a product may say to give one treat for every 10 pounds). That said, it’s a great idea to take it easy in the introduction phase by giving your pup around 2 milligrams at the most. Try this out for a few days to see the effect it has on your dog, and then you can start increasing per the product’s recommended dose.

Best introductory CBD dog treat: HempMy Pet Hemp Dog Treats

A Crunchy Start These heart-shaped CBD dog treats are made with only 2mg of CBD, perfect for starting out slow. HempMy Pet

HempMy Pet’s US-made dog treats are made with human-grade, organic ingredients that are also GMO-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. The pumpkin flavor smells great, has a crunchy texture, and will have your dog wagging his tail for more. Plus, the company cares deeply about animals: they are known for contributing to animal rescues and sanctuaries.

CBD dog treats can help for treating specific problem areas

Is your dog arthritic? Does your pooch have pain? Or is it more of a general nervousness issue that you’re hoping to help solve? Different problem areas should be treated with unique formulas, and with this is no exception with dog CBD treats. Some of the best companies understand this desire to hone in on a certain issue, and as such offer different varieties to make sure your pup is getting targeted care.

Best CBD dog treat for multiple health concerns: HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats

Focused Care HolistaPet’s Stress & Anxiety Relief, Joint & Mobility Care, and Heart & Immune Care treats have been uniquely formulated to help your dog overcome targeted ailments. Amazon BUY NOW

Made fresh from California, each crunchy treat has 5mg of high-quality hemp extract to ensure your dog feels an awesome sense of calm. Each variety has a unique formula made with different ingredients (think: blueberry and sweet potato, or green apple and peanut butter) that will have your dog salivating. The addition of organic chamomile and L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, helps further reduce tension in your pup.

Need something a little softer on your pooch’s teeth and gums?

Sometimes the crunch factor just won’t do it for your pooch. Particularly if your dog has sensitive teeth and gums, or is simply getting a bit older and prefers something softer, you’ll be better off with soft dog chews. Your dog will thank you as he nibbles his woes away and channels a calmer self.

Best CBD dog chews for mobility: PremiumCare Hemp Mobility Chews

Chew the Pain Away These hemp-based mobility chews are great for dogs with sensitive teeth as well as aging dogs with hip issues. Amazon BUY NOW

These CBD dog treats have a stellar list of anti-inflammatory ingredients including turmeric root powder, flax seed, and vitamin C. They’re formulated to boost joint health and help repair cartilage. Plus, with their delicious duck and chicken flavors, your dog will think it’s treat time!

Best CBD dog chews for calming: Honest Paws Calm Soft Chews

Full-Spectrum Hemp Founded by a passionate pet owner, Honest Paws has received widespread recognition for their human-grade, USDA organic, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free products. Honest Paws

Honest Paw’s Calm Soft Chews are ideal to help manage your dog’s stress levels and promote long-term calm and relaxation for a healthier and happier life. They contain L-theanine and tryptophan, the same amino acid found in turkey that lulls you to sleep after a Thanksgiving feast. Since these dog calming treats are poultry-flavored, it won’t take much to get your dog to agree to chew on one. And with 30 chews per bag, your pup can achieve a month’s worth of zen days at a time.

The best on a budget

When giving your dog anything to ingest, it’s super important to check the quality of each ingredient. That means that in the case of CBD for pets, cheaper isn’t always better. In fact, if you see a pack of CBD dog treats for less than 20 dollars or so, you may want to dive deeper into the ingredient list and brand.

That said, the below bundle of CBD dog treats comes from a reputable brand and offers a great value when you snag all three packs.

Best CBD dog treats on a budget: Pet Hemp Company CBD Dog Treats

Quality Bundle These treats come in variations of 5, 10, and 20mg a pop. Pet Hemp

Pet Hemp Company’s value bundle is worth it: you’ll get 450mg of potent CBD in 90 5mg treats (spread across three packs), leaving you paying approximately 20 cents per milligram of CBD. You can choose your bundle too—either try one “Relax”, one “Protect”, and one “Repair”, or, if your pup has one specific issue to deal with, stock up on three of the same kind.

Best CBD dog treats FAQ:

Does CBD calm hyper dogs?

It’s important to note that all dogs are different, and each dog may react differently to CBD based on a number of reasons. However, there is plenty of literature explaining the benefits of CBD and CBD dog treats, including its ample success in calming even hyper dogs.

How long does it take for CBD dog treats to take effect?

The length of time it takes to observe benefits will depend on the ingredients and CBD potency level in each dog treat. Generally speaking, you may be able to see CBD dog treats take effect between five minutes to one hour after ingestion. For dogs with more severe health issues, it can take days or a week to reap CBD benefits, since the CBD may need more time to saturate your pup’s system.

What happens if I give my dog too much CBD?

There is no known danger of taking too much, or overdosing, on CBD. However, since hemp does have low traces of THC (less than 0.3 percent), giving your dog a large amount at once could result in mild THC toxicity, resulting in lethargy or faulty balance. These feelings will subside after some rest.

Our final word on the best CBD dog treats

The CBD market has had widespread success for many reasons. Now, your pups can benefit from the plant extract as well. The best CBD dog treats can reduce your dog’s anxiety, manage pain, decrease inflammation, and improve overall health levels. Since they taste great, you’re pooch will be thrilled to eat one at any chance he gets!