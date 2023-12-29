We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Mosquitos aren’t just pesky pests. They can carry malaria, West Nile Virus, Zika, and more. It can be discouraging to spend time outdoors if you know you’ll be covered in itchy, red bites by the end of the night. Plus, entertaining isn’t easy when you’re thinking about what uninvited six-legged guests could bring to your party. You don’t need to douse yourself in smelly, sticky bug spray or rely on citronella torches or candles. A mosquito trap is a great non-toxic way to capture these nasty buggers. All you have to do is place it and proceed with what you are doing. Some traps even blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor, while others stylishly and covertly cover the indoors. The best mosquito traps allow you to be comfortable in all your home spaces.

How we chose the best mosquito traps

I am a huge baby when it comes to getting bit by mosquitos. “Being itchy” is my least favorite state to be in. Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about how to stop the bites in the first place. Mosquito traps remain one of the easiest ways to accomplish that. To find the best mosquito traps, we looked at important features like portability, ease of use, coverage area, type, and if it could work indoors and outdoors. We also looked at reviews and recommendations and performed heavy research to whittle down our choices.

The best mosquito traps: Reviews & Recommendations

No one likes a party-crasher, especially if they suck your blood and carry disease. One of our choices should help you keep the guest list to a manageable number and stop mosquitos from wrecking the vibe. There’s only so much a portable party speaker can do.

Specs

Type: UV light, TiO2 coated, fan

UV light, TiO2 coated, fan Indoor or outdoor: Both

Both Coverage area: 1/2 acre

Pros

Quiet

No propane required

Doubles as a lamp

Cons

Reviews note bulb life isn’t as long as advertised

The DynaTrap uses not one but three-way protection against mosquitos and other flying insects. The UV light provides warmth and a glow irresistible to bugs, and its durable titanium dioxide coating creates a carbon dioxide trail. A quiet fan then sucks the mosquitos in at the end of the rainbow and contains them. We also love its stylish design—at first glance, it looks just like a regular outdoor sconce, but a closer look reveals it’s a trap. Each trap covers 1/2 acre, and you can use it indoors. Plus, it’s easy-to-use: simply twist to turn it on and off. Make sure to place it 20-40 feet away from where you’re sitting so you don’t get caught up in armageddon. It won’t attract honeybees and other insects important to the ecosystem (#savethebees).

The company advertises that the bulb lasts up to four months, but multiple reviews state that it must be replaced once a month. If that’s no problem for you, you’ll enjoy the peace the DynaTrap brings.

Best for outdoors: DynaTrap Large Mosquito & Flying Insect Trap

Specs

Type: UV light, TiO2 coated, fan

UV light, TiO2 coated, fan Indoor or outdoor: Both

Both Coverage area: One acre

Pros

Quiet

All-weather construction

Large coverage area

Cons

Expensive

Bulb difficult to change

Forgive us for putting two traps from the same brand back-to-back, but trust us that this is the best choice for an outdoor mosquito trap. It’s beefy and covers an acre of land—perfect if you live on a large property and have a lot of bugs to catch. And it comes in multiple colors to match your outdoor vibe. It has the same foundations as the mid-sized DynaTrap—three-way protection, quiet vacuum, no propane—and is durable for use in all weather conditions. The bulb shape is different and lasts longer compared to the mid-sized Dynatrap. However, reviews note that it’s difficult to change this particular bulb.

Best indoor: Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

Specs

Type: UV light, vacuum, glue trap

UV light, vacuum, glue trap Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Indoor Coverage area: 200 square feet

Pros

Easy to replace sticky pads

Long cord

Keeps other outlets open

Cons

Sticky pads could be stickier

Keep your outlets open with this stylish indoor trap on your countertop. The 40-inch cord also lets you customize the placement versus “nightlight”-style traps glued to your outlet. It uses three methods to attract and trap mosquitos: A UV light lures them in, the vacuum fan captures them, and the sticky pad prevents them from escaping. They also capture fruit flies, gnats, and other small bugs. It’s incredibly easy to use: Simply turn it on and let it work its magic. You can adjust the settings between standard and low to save energy when you’re not home. The reviews note that the included sticky pads could be stickier, but they are easy to change when it’s time to switch them out.

Specs

Type: UV light, glue trap

UV light, glue trap Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Indoor Coverage area: 1,500 square feet

Pros

Easy to install

Pre-installed glue traps

Doubles as a nightlight

Cons

Not aesthetic

No off switch

If you’re not into zappers, chemicals, or vacuums, this sconce-like trap uses light and a sticky trap to lure and capture mosquitos. This trap covers up to 1,500 square feet and can be used in covered outdoor spaces. It comes with three sticky board replacements, so you don’t have to wait around for a new set to come in. All you have to do is set it up and watch as the bugs meet their end. The trap also doesn’t come with an off-switch, and it’s not portable. It’s also a little (for lack of a better term) ugly, but if design isn’t top of mind and you just want something that works well, you won’t have a problem with this wall-mounted trap.

Best portable: stafi Bug Zapper

Specs

Type: Zapper

Zapper Indoor or outdoor: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Coverage area: 20 feet

Pros

Day and night sensor

Rechargeable

Waterproof

Cons

Difficult to clean

Not everyone has the desire to hang up a mosquito trap. There are also moments in life, like youth baseball, football, and camping, where no mosquito traps are set up in the first place. BYOT (bring your own trap) with this stafi bug zapper, which can be placed on a table or hung on a nearby hook. It’s IP66 waterproofed, making it perfect to take along on a camping trip. You can place this zapper on a table, and it’s also rechargeable. It’s a little difficult to clean, however. You get 16 hours of power on one charge, and it doubles as a regular lamp, which makes the elbow grease worth it. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly pick. It’s also 10 inches tall, making it truly portable. No more missing the game to put on bug spray.

Best budget: PIC Mosquito Repelling Coils

Specs

Type: N/A

N/A Indoor or outdoor: Outdoor

Outdoor Coverage area: 10 feet

Pros

Easy to use

Stylish

Long-lasting

Cons

Fragile

Only repels

It was difficult to find a budget-friendly pick that was high-quality. When we found out about these repelling coils, we knew they had to be included in the list. Compared to giant citronella candles (which might not even work), these coils are svelte and stylish, and you get a pack of 40 for $20. That comes out to around $2 per coil. They remind us of incense, have 10 feet of coverage per coil, and last for 5-7 hours. You need to pay attention to wind direction and not breathe in the smoke it emits, but it’s a great first-step option or addition to a mosquito trap.

What to consider when buying the best mosquito traps

Most traps use UV rays to attract mosquitos. The light is paired with an interior sticky trap, voltage grid, or vacuum to bring them to their end. Some also use carbon dioxide (which we breathe out) and heat to mimic humans and animals. If you don’t love the ethics of killing mosquitos, consider planting lemongrass, citronella grass, lavender, or basil. These herbs and plants are all-natural insect repellents. If you don’t have any qualms about this, here is what to consider when shopping for a mosquito trap:

Type

Electric: These traps use electricity to zap bugs if they get too close. It’s just like that one scene in A Bug’s Life.

These traps use electricity to zap bugs if they get too close. It’s just like that one scene in A Bug’s Life. Heat: Mosquitos are attracted to our body temperature. These traps use propane as a heat source and carbon dioxide to mimic exhalation. They’re best for large populations of mosquitos.

Mosquitos are attracted to our body temperature. These traps use propane as a heat source and carbon dioxide to mimic exhalation. They’re best for large populations of mosquitos. UV light: Mosquitos are attracted to light. This is used as an attractant over repellent or exterminant. UV light, in tandem with a propane and carbon dioxide trap, is incredibly effective.

Mosquitos are attracted to light. This is used as an attractant over repellent or exterminant. UV light, in tandem with a propane and carbon dioxide trap, is incredibly effective. Sticky traps: Some traps include a sticky section that ensures the mosquitos don’t change their mind and escape. They’re non-toxic and easy to throw out.

Some traps include a sticky section that ensures the mosquitos don’t change their mind and escape. They’re non-toxic and easy to throw out. Water: Water is a breeding ground for mosquitos, but you can poison their well with Mosquito Bits. It’s also non-toxic to other animals, meaning you don’t have to worry about accidentally dumping chemicals into the ecosystem.

Efficacy and range

Not all traps last equally or have the same area of coverage. Sticky traps, for example, need to be replaced once a month. Others can last for months of continuous use. Some need to be charged, and some need to be plugged into an outlet to work. Check your surroundings and ensure you have outlets, hooks, or stands to make your trap of choice work.

Ease of use

Setting up some traps is as easy as plugging and going. Others require more maintenance, like replacing sticky panels or cleaning the vents and openings. Some traps require that you change an entire propane tank. Mosquitos are already a pain; choose an option that’s painless for you and your needs.

Portability

You can wall mount a mosquito trap so it guards the area for the entire summer season. You can also buy a tabletop trap to take with you on camping trips and to friend’s houses. If you’re looking for an indoor trap, you run into outlet and space problems. Double-check if your trap is meant to be stationary or moveable before clicking “add to cart.”

FAQs

Q: Are mosquito traps safe for pets and humans? Yes. Since they don’t use chemicals or an open flame, they’re safer for pets, kids, and adults. Q: Do mosquito traps attract more mosquitos? No. They’re not designed to bring more mosquitos into the area. In fact, they attract the mosquitos that are already in the area. It takes six weeks to decrease the overall mosquito population. Q: Where is the best place to set a mosquito trap? Anywhere mosquitos tend to congregate, like patios, porches, near standing water, or light fixtures. Read the manufacturer’s instructions before setting them up in bedrooms, since some companies recommend keeping them at least 20 feet away from people.

Final thoughts on the best mosquito traps

Outdoor parties are fun—especially when no bugs are buzzing around. Mosquitos aren’t just annoying—they can also carry diseases affecting you, your animals, and your loved ones. Keep mosquito randos out with a trap that works. Whether with light, glue, or a vacuum, you can rest assured that the best mosquito traps will vanquish these pesky pests to their demise.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.