Pikachu spent 67 days in space

Happy World Space Week! The European Space Agency (ESA) and Pokémon Company International are celebrating a very special plush toy’s adventures. Earlier this year, a Pikachu plush travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot. The Pikachu spent 67 days in orbit (April 11 to June 17), completing about 1,040 orbits.

The ISS circles the planet every 90 minutes, so crewmembers like Pikachu see 16 sunrises and sunsets per day. During the mission, Adenot captured photos and videos of this Pikachu on Earth and onboard the ISS.

Pikachu floats aboard the International Space Station. Image: © ESA/NASA – S. Adenot.



According to the ESA, Adenot has spent more than 200 days in space as part of her εpsilon mission. She conducted scientific research and completed three spacewalks over the summer to help maintain the orbiting laboratory. And Pikachu was there for part of it!

“Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA’s mission. Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience,” ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said in a statement. “By taking space exploration beyond traditional settings, we hope to ignite curiosity, spark a sense of wonder about our Universe and encourage people of all ages to discover the opportunities that space offers for the future.”

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot with Astronaut Pikachu plush at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany. EAC is ESA’s centre of excellence for astronaut training. Astronaut Pikachu plush has been created for the Pokémon x ESA collaboration, for World Space Week 2026. Image: © ESA – A. Conigli – D. Dos Santos

Several exhibitions across ESA facilities and at several museums in Europe will also be open during World Space Week and beyond. PokemonCenter.com also has a new line up of ESA products, including a Pikachu plush with ESA astronaut outfits—just like the one that traveled aboard the ISS. Pokémon GO is also offering several in-game delights during World Space Week.

World Space Week is an international celebration of science and technology, and how the fields contribute to society. The United Nations General Assembly declared in 1999 that World Space Week will be held each year from October 4-10. These dates commemorate two events:

October 4, 1957: The launch of Sputnik 1, the first human-made Earth satellite. Sputnik 1 launched the space race and further exploration

October 10, 1967: The signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies. This treaty laid down the foundations of international regulation of space activities.