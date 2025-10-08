5 specially-crafted images to celebrate World Space Week

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Happy World Space Week! This week (and really all the other weeks of the year) we are celebrating the awe-inspiring beauty of our universe.

National Geographic Explorer and night sky photographer Babak Tafreshi recently partnered with veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit to coordinate 10 special photoshoots. They photographed the same sky from two vantage points–Pettit from his perch on the International Space Station and Tafreshi from right here on Earth.

The results speak for themselves, but show how the night sky is a great unifier whether we look at it from our cozy planet or over 200 miles above the Earth. Check out some of their stellar work below and their work is also highlighted in the October issue of National Geographic. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

Atoms and molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere, excited by sunlight, from a faint red haze high above Florida. Pettit spent nearly 600 days in space and often launched from Cape Canaveral. On a dark, star-studded night, Tafreshi observed a similar launch—this time of cargo via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket— from Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Image: Photo by Babak Tafreshi.

Over 214 million years ago, an asteroid slammed into Canada and created the Eye of Quebec, a 62-mile-wide crater clearly visible from Pettit’s vantage point aboard the ISS. In the years since, that cater has filled with water, forming the Manicouagan Reservoir. At dusk one evening along the reservoir bank, Tafreshi turned his camera toward the cosmos, highlighting sinewy streaks of Starlight. Image: Photo by Babak Tafreshi.

In their effort to highlight the same location from vastly different perspectives, astronaut Don Pettit and photographer Babe Tafreshi took aim at the desert of the southwestern United States. Pettit caught ribbons of streaking light, formed by the bright lights of Los Angeles. From the Grand Canyon, a quasi portrait of the International Space Station as it skipped overhead. Image: Photo by Don Pettit.

On October 10, 2024, a strong geomagnetic storm lit up the Northern Hemisphere with colorful auroras. Pettit rushed to one of the ISS’s windows to document the vibrant curls of green and pink light before they vanished. Fortunately, Tafreshi didn’t have to travel far. He captures the same swirling pink phenomenon above his neighborhood in Salem, Massachusetts. Image: Photo by Don Pettit.

From the ground, Tafreshi photographed Madagascar’s famed baobab trees against a backdrop of swirling star trails that converge around the celestial South Pole. Image: Photo by Babak Tefreshi.

Importantly, Tafreshi’s work also carries a message. The increased glow of artificial light is making our stars disappear. Light pollution is among our planet’s fastest-growing environmental challenges and is limiting our access to the wonder of the stars. Over 80 percent of the world’s population now lives under ‘skyglow.’ However, there are ways that you can help reduce light pollution, including replacing outdoor lighting with warmer tones, and urging local elected officials to dim cities.