5 specially-crafted images to celebrate World Space Week

The results speak for themselves, but show how the night sky is a great unifier whether we look at it from our cozy planet or over 200 miles above the Earth. Check out some of their stellar work below and their work is also highlighted in the October issue of National Geographic. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
Importantly, Tafreshi’s work also carries a message. The increased glow of artificial light is making our stars disappear. Light pollution is among our planet’s fastest-growing environmental challenges and is limiting our access to the wonder of the stars. Over 80 percent of the world’s population now lives under ‘skyglow.’ However, there are ways that you can help reduce light pollution, including replacing outdoor lighting with warmer tones, and urging local elected officials to dim cities.
