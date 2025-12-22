Science Space International Space Station

9 festive ISS holiday celebrations through the years

Crews living 250 miles above the Earth still keep the holiday spirit alive.

By Laura Baisas

Published

two astronauts in santa hats and reindeer antlers sit around a table with christmas cookies
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni WIlliams (Expedition 72 flight engineer and commander respectively) share snacks and goodies on Christmas Eve in 2024 inside the galley of the space station’s Unity Module.  

NASA

For the past 25 years, an intrepid group of astronauts have spent the holidays 250 miles above the Earth. The crew living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) get to eat their turkey (but can’t drink seltzer or use salt) and open presents while traveling 17,500 miles per hour and circling their home planet every 90 minutes. 

Despite that unique vantage, the celebrations often look quite similar to how they would here on Earth. NASA astronauts share special meals packed by the Space Food Systems Laboratory at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the crews will select their menus with help from nutritionists and food scientists before launch. The cargo launches arriving before special occasions often include Holiday Bulk Overwrapped Bags filled with foods including clams, oysters, green beans, and smoked salmon, and shelf-stable treats such as icing, candies, almond butter, and hummus. 

ISS crew members will also use the opportunity to connect with loved ones through video calls. According to NASA, these chats and the holiday greetings sent back to Earth are, “a reminder that even in space, home is never far away.”

Browse through a quarter century of ISS holiday celebrations below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

three male astronauts aboard the ISS, one holds a small christmas treee
Expedition 4 crew members, former NASA astronauts Daniel Bursch and Carl Walz, along with Rosocosmos cosmonaut Yuri Onifriyenko, pose for a Christmas photo in December 2022. Image: NASA.
two astronauts posing with christmas stockings
Expedition 13 crew members, Rosocosmos cosmonaut Valery I. Tokarav (left) and former NASA astronaut William McArthur, pose with Christmas stockings in December 2005. Image: NASA.
astronauts posing with santa hats and a christmas tree. one wearing an elf hat is upside down
The six Expedition 30 crew members assembled in the U.S. Destiny laboratory aboard the space station for a Christmas celebration in December 2011. Image: NASA.
a female astronaut poses with a santa hat on and floating
ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti pictured above the space station on December 20, 2014 during Expedition 42. Image NASA.
5 astronauts pose with christmas stockings
Expedition 50 crew members celebrate the holidays aboard the orbiting laboratory in December 2016. Image: NASA.
four astronauts gather around a table wearing santa hats
Four Expedition 70 crewmates join each other inside the space station and join each other inside the space station’s Unity module for a Christmas Day Meal in December 2023. From left are Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency); Commander Andreas Mogensen from ESA (European Space Agency); and NASA Flight Engineers Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli. Image: NASA.
a female astronauts holds a christmas decoration made with white plastic bags and red nose to look like rudolph the red nosed reindeer
NASA astronaut and Expedition 72 Commander Suni Williams shows off a holiday decoration of a familiar reindeer aboard the ISS on December 16, 2024. The Decoration was crafted with excess hardware, cargo bags, and recently-delivered Santa Hats. Image: NASA.
two astronauts operate a hame radio while wearing santa hats
NASA astronauts Expedition 72 Flight Engineer Don Petit (left) and Commander Suni Williams (right) pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the space station’s Columbus laboratory module. Image: NASA.

To remind us here on Earth that we are all still connected, NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Don Pettit wish a merry Christmas and a happy holiday season to Earth in a message recorded on December 23, 2024.

Space Station Astronauts Deliver a Christmas Message for 2024
 
