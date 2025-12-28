Tour the International Space Station in new NASA walkthrough

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

There is nearly 16,700 cubic feet of habitable area aboard the International Space Station (ISS). That makes it larger than a six-bedroom, two-bathroom house,but still small enough for a grand tour that takes less than 15 minutes. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing worth seeing. Far from it, actually.

Earlier this month, NASA released a high-definition video showcase of the ISS, its facilities, and its crew recorded during the Crew-4 and Crew-5 missions in October 2022. The guided tour begins in the Columbus Laboratory Module—the European Space Agency’s (ESA) contribution to the station that includes equipment for studying fluid physics, materials sciences, and the effects of microgravity. From there, Commander Nicole Mann moves into Kibo, Japan’s experiment module focused on tasks like satellite deployments and features an external robotic arm.

Step Inside the International Space Station (POV Tour)

Along the way, viewers get fascinating looks at life in space, including what it’s like to eat in zero gravity and how difficult it is to navigate through all the controlled chaos. Orbiting around 250 miles above Earth puts supply runs at a premium, so nearly every inch of the ISS is relegated for storage, research station, wiring, or many other vital components.

Humans have lived continuously aboard the ISS for over 25 years, but the historic endeavor is fast approaching its retirement. According to the current schedule, NASA will initiate its deorbital procedures in 2031. After that, the station will fall back towards Earth and burn up safely during atmospheric re-entry.