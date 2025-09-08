The ‘Star Trek’ technology that came to real life

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

To celebrate Star Trek Day on September 8, the European Space Agency (ESA) released a video of the Star Trek technology that’s made it real-life space.

So while we still don’t have teleporters or deflector shields, ISS astronauts do kind of have tricorders like the one used by Captain Christopher Pike in the first episode of the original series. We’ve also seen the development of technology that resembles Replicators, VISOR, and PADDs.

The original Star Trek premiered on network television in the United States on September 8, 1966. Since its debut, the franchise has expanded to TV spinoffs, movies, books, comics, games, and toys, and also become a staple of pop culture.