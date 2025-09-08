The ‘Star Trek’ technology that came to real life

Warp speed? No. Food replicators? Yes.

By Popular Science Team

Published

On the set of the TV series Star Trek
"Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them." Image: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

To celebrate Star Trek Day on September 8, the European Space Agency (ESA) released a video of the Star Trek technology that’s made it real-life space.

So while we still don’t have teleporters or deflector shields, ISS astronauts do kind of have tricorders like the one used by Captain Christopher Pike in the first episode of the original series. We’ve also seen the development of technology that resembles Replicators, VISOR, and PADDs.

The original Star Trek premiered on network television in the United States on September 8, 1966. Since its debut, the franchise has expanded to TV spinoffs, movies, books, comics, games, and toys, and also become a staple of pop culture.

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 