Why is heart cancer so rare?

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

By a wide margin, the most common form of cancer is skin cancer. About one in five people will get skin cancer in their lifetime, compared to about one in 18 for lung cancer, and about one in 100 for liver cancer. However, only about one person out of every 50,000 will develop cancer of the heart. Even when heart cancer does occur, it’s 30 to 40 times more likely to be secondary, meaning that it spreads to the heart from somewhere else rather than starting there.

So what makes heart cancer so rare? The answer lies in the special characteristics that make the heart different from other organs in your body. Studies suggest that the heart may also hold clues as to how cancer forms and spreads in areas more likely to be affected.

Cancer is caused by mutations

Cellular regeneration is one of the body’s most essential processes. It’s how we grow and stay healthy by replacing damaged cells with fresh ones. However, errors known as mutations can sometimes occur in the regeneration process that cause it to continue far beyond what is necessary for our health. When this kind of mutation is activated, new cells keep growing in excess, forming masses of tissue that drain the body’s resources and put strain on healthy organs. This harmful, uncontrolled growth is cancer.

While genetics and other factors play a role in how often cancer happens and where, cancer-causing mutations are more common overall in parts of the body with a high turnover of cells. The more cell regeneration, the higher the probability of error. This is why certain behaviors like smoking increase your risk of developing specific cancers. Smoking damages tissue in the lungs, throat, and mouth, which means more regeneration in those areas and more chance of a mutation there.

How heart cells are different from other cells

Unlike many other organs, the heart is made of sturdy muscle tissue that grows and regenerates very slowly, at a rate of about one percent per year. Less than half of the heart cells you are born with will be replaced naturally during your lifetime. Compare this with your skin, which fully regenerates all of its cells every 40 to 56 days.

Scientists believe that the low regeneration in the heart was an evolutionary trade-off. In exchange for the organ being durable and functional from an early age, the heart lost the ability to regenerate in mammals that it still has in some other animals, such as amphibians. In the words of one study, the human heart responds to damage with “repair as opposed to regeneration,” developing scar tissue rather than growing new, healthy cells.

Some amphibians, such as axolotls, are able to regenerate portions of their heart without scarring. Image: Getty Images / Iva Dimova

The slow regeneration of heart cells is believed to be the major reason hearts rarely develop cancer. And when cancer spreads to the heart, it tends to grow more slowly there than in other affected areas. This is especially notable given that the bloodstream is one of the major pathways for cancerous cells to spread. Cancerous cells don’t affect the heart very often even when they travel directly through it.

High pressure may help prevent cancer in the heart

One 2026 study suggests that the high pressure caused by the heart’s continual beating plays a role in keeping cancer from forming.

When the heart is functioning under less pressure than normal, its rate of cell regeneration increases. This can be observed in heart failure patients with an implant that relieves strain on their heart by helping pump blood through their bodies. We know that increased cellular regeneration in other areas of the body increases the chance of cancer developing. Could the same be true in the heart?

Researchers at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Trieste, Italy, sought to determine whether a heart under less pressure is more likely to develop cancer. To find out, they transplanted hearts into mice that pumped less blood than normal, meaning they were under less pressure than normal and had more regeneration. Researchers then introduced cancer cells into the transplanted hearts as well as normal mouse hearts, and compared how quickly they spread.

Cancer cells spread more quickly in the hearts under lower pressure. Remarkably, researchers were able to link these changes to a specific protein affected by the heartbeat. In response to the physical force and pressure of the beating heart, this protein reduces the activity of genes connected with cancer growth.

The study could pave the way for new forms of cancer treatment. Devices that produce a pulse of pressure, imitating the heartbeat, could be used to slow down or halt the spread of cancer in specific targeted areas. Prototypes being tested for cancers close to the skin, such as breast cancer, show promising results.

There might be more to the relationship between cancer and the heart

Because heart cancer is so rare, it has not been researched as extensively as some other cancers. However, some studies have proposed a direct connection between heart health and cancer in other areas of the body.

A 2026 analysis published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggested that changes in heart function could be an early warning sign for the development of specific cancers.

Researchers tracked the health of thousands of patients over as much as 18 years, comparing MRI scans of the patients’ heart function with their rates of cancer. The study found that patients who had certain subtle changes in heart function were more likely to get cancer in certain areas later on. For example, patients with reduced functioning of the heart’s left atrium were more likely to later develop colon cancer.

Xinjiang Cai, lead author on the study, said in a statement that these “changes in the heart may occur alongside—or even before—biological processes linked to cancer development.” Understanding how deep the connection between heart health and cancer goes could allow doctors to detect cancer earlier.

The relationship between cancer and the heart is complex, and it’s one that scientists are still unraveling. By looking closely at one of the organs most protected from cancer, we might be able to transfer some of that protection to other organs.

Statistically, you probably won’t have to worry about getting heart cancer any time soon. But your heart could someday help doctors understand cancer in other parts of your body.

In Ask Us Anything, Popular Science answers your most outlandish, mind-burning questions, from the everyday things you’ve always wondered to the bizarre things you never thought to ask. Have something you’ve always wanted to know? Ask us.