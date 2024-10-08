Astronaut shares dazzling footage of aurora from space

From the ground, an aurora is stunning. From space, it’s otherworldly in its beauty.

Unfortunately, most Earthlings won’t have the opportunity to view the celestial light show from space. But ensuring we don’t feel too left out, NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander Matthew Dominick shared a timelapse the October 7-8 aurora from his perspective. Dominick is currently onboard the International Space Station and captured the video from the window of the Dragon Endeavour, which is currently docked on the ISS.

Red and green aurora appear to dance in a timelapse as we flyby looking out Dragon Endeavour’s window with Dragon Freedom in view.



We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the… pic.twitter.com/Y3IhlqTNrO — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

The vibrant greens, reds, and purples dance over the curvature of our planet. Dominick and the ISS crew snapped thousands of images trying to find the perfect settings and angle to capture the aurora. The result (seen above) is spectacular. Dominick had been scheduled to return to Earth with the rest of Crew-8 on October 7, but Hurricane Milton forced NASA and SpaceX to push the crew’s return date back to no earlier than October 13.

“This is the view out the window this evening,” Dominick wrote on X. “I miss my family and friends but we would have missed today’s insane aurora if we had undocked today.”