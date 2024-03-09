An aurora is a dazzling spectacle to witness down here on Earth, but from space, you get an entirely different perspective on the light show. While most of us won’t have the opportunity to see the beauty of an aurora from space first-hand, astronauts have captured stunning images of what an aurora looks like dancing over our planet.

In February, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli shared her view of an aurora from the International Space Station, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Sometimes I can’t believe this is our planet, OUR home. How lucky we are to live somewhere so spectacular and alive. I will definitely miss these views, but I look forward to exploring more of our planet and the beautiful views from the ground.” Moghbeli’s photos show a green aurora australis dancing over the southern hemisphere with the ISS in the foreground.

Sometimes I can’t believe this is our planet, OUR home. How lucky we are to live somewhere so spectacular and alive. I will definitely miss these views, but I look forward to exploring more of our planet and the beautiful views from the ground. #AuroraAustralis pic.twitter.com/2lbIUJFfKr — Jasmin Moghbeli (@AstroJaws) February 15, 2024

Unless you have a flight to the ISS booked, you’ll have to settle for experiencing the beauty of auroras from space in photographs. Thankfully the photos are quite beautiful too.