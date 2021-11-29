The Monday after Thanksgiving break is tough. No one can expect you to jump right back into full swing when it comes to doing work. Luckily, there’s a glut of Cyber Monday deals out there for you to peruse as you try to ease back into your normal routine.

While sifting through deals can be fun, the sheer volume of discounts can be tricky to navigate. Luckily, it’s our job to find the best discounts on the most desirable products and keep them in one spot.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday sales go into effect on Sunday night, but the company will be adding and removing products throughout.

On any given day, a 58-inch TV for less than $350 is a very solid deal. This one has the Roku operating system onboard, so it can handle all your streaming needs without requiring an external box. It’s big and it’s cheap. That’s what Cyber Monday is all about.

This rugged Bluetooth speaker is plenty powerful to pump tunes into just about any room or even your backyard if you’re hanging outside. It’s half price for Cyber Monday.

If your home internet isn’t cutting it with all your streaming and deal-hunting, a move up to mesh could help. Wifi 6 provides better speeds spread across more devices, which is handy if you have a lot of users at your home.

Cyber Monday kitchen deals

PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker $39 (Was $59)

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker $60 (Was $100)

Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 $99 (Was $217)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL pressure cooker $149 (Was $249)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine $119 (Was $155)

Cyber Monday fitness deals

CAP barbell 25-pound adjustable dumbbell set $124 (Was $229)

ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine $397 (Was $999)

Best Choice Products 10-in-1 gaming table $139 (Was $199)

Cyber Monday gaming deals

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset 128 GB W/$50 game credit $299

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle $79 (Was $169)

Acer 32-inch curved 1080p gaming monitor $209 (Was $249)

Cyber Monday laptop and electronics deals

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch $87 (Was $199)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $599 (Was $999)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) $25 (Was $49)

Cyber Monday speaker, headphone, and earbud deals

JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $199 (Was $370)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds $79 (Was $149)

Beats Studio Buds $99 (Was $149)

Beats Solo Pro Wireless noise canceling headphones $99

Cyber Monday home theater deals

TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV $999 (Was $1,900)

Hisense 58″ Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV $338 (Was $446)

Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player $63 (Was $119)

Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV $847 (Was $1,098)

Cyber Monday Smart Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm $329

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch $118 (Was $199)