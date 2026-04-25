$74.99 gets you 500+ games—Game Pass Ultimate stays undefeated

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TL;DR: Lock in three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $74.99 (reg. $89.99)—and stack up to three codes for nine months of access to 500+ games.

If you’re tired of paying full price for every new game—or juggling subscriptions just to keep up—Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers a simpler route. One membership opens the door to a massive, constantly updated catalog.

Right now, a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code is available for $74.99 (reg. $89.99), about 17 percent off. It’s a final sale once you receive the code, but the codes are stackable, so you can purchase up to three and redeem them consecutively to build out a full nine-month subscription at the discounted rate.

A rotating library with day-one access

Game Pass Ultimate is built around access rather than ownership. You get entry to more than 500 games across Xbox, PC, and cloud gaming, with titles rotating in regularly.

The headline perk is day-one access to select Xbox Game Studios releases, meaning you can play major launches the moment they drop without paying $60 or more upfront. The library often includes popular titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, and Minecraft, along with a steady mix of indie hits and third-party games.

As a bonus, EA Play membership is included at no additional cost, bringing in franchises like FIFA, Battlefield, and The Sims.

Play across console, PC, and beyond

Game Pass Ultimate isn’t locked to one device. You can play on console, through the Xbox app for PC, via Xbox.com on mobile, and even on handhelds, Smart TVs, and select VR headsets using cloud gaming.

That flexibility makes it easy to jump between screens—whether you’re at home or on the go—without losing progress.

A flexible option for frequent players

This deal makes the most sense if you like variety or tend to move between games quickly. Instead of committing to individual purchases, you can explore a wide range without extra cost.

At $74.99 for three months, the value depends on how much you play—but even a few newer titles can offset the cost. If your backlog keeps growing, this is a simple way to keep gaming without constantly buying.

Get your own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $74.99 (reg. $89.99) and get gaming.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

_

Stack Commerce

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Subscription – USA – Digital Code – Stackable – Final Sale

See Deal