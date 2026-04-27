Red Wing built the IronFlex work boot with data from 3 million foot scans

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If your work boots have ever felt cramped across the ball of your foot, Red Wing has a stat that explains why. The Minnesota bootmaker engineered its new IronFlex boot line using fit data from more than three million worker foot scans collected through the company’s in-store scanning system. After analyzing all that info, the company came up with a roomier forefoot and toe box to address how the human foot is actually built.

Three million scans

Red Wing has been capturing 3D foot scans in its retail stores through a partnership with Volumental, a Stockholm scanning company whose hardware turns a stocking-foot stand-up into a digital foot model in about ten seconds. Years of running customers through it gave the Red Wing a population-scale dataset of what actual work feet look like across a varied population.

That dataset drove specific design changes in the IronFlex. The forefoot is wider than Red Wing’s previous models. The toe box is taller. The heel pocket is tighter, which is supposed to cut down on the lift-and-slop that wears out the back of a sock and the skin underneath it.

What the FlexForce construction actually does

The IronFlex name gestures at the build, which Red Wing is calling FlexForce: a hybrid cement-to-welt construction that stitches a welt at the heel and cements the forefoot. The welt at the back delivers torsional stability when you’re pivoting on uneven ground or planting a foot on a ladder rung. The cemented forefoot leaves the toe box flexible enough that you aren’t fighting the boot every time you squat or kneel. It’s a build philosophy you’d recognize from technical running shoes.

Underfoot, the outsole is a rubber compound Red Wing has named the IronFlex outsole, with what the company calls “ladder-grip” lugs designed to bite both forward and backward when climbing. The midsole is a high-rebound EVA foam Red Wing has branded BioSpring, which contains up to 20 percent sugarcane-derived material in place of petroleum-based EVA.

Sizing, safety rating, and price

All four launch styles use full-grain waterproof leather on a 6-inch upper, with non-metallic safety toes on three of them (the 1520 is the soft-toe option for trades that don’t require a code-compliant toe). The sole is HRO-rated to 475°F with electrical hazard protection and ASTM-rated slip resistance. Sizes run from 6 through 15 in widths from regular through wide-H. Pricing runs from $229.99 to $274.99, putting the line inside Red Wing’s existing work catalog rather than above it.

The launch lineup

Four SKUs are at Red Wing stores and on redwingshoes.com today. Three carry the safety toe; the fourth is a soft-toe variant for trades where a safety toe isn’t required.



The soft-toe variant in black, aimed at trades and shop work where a safety toe isn’t required. Same FlexForce sole, BioSpring midsole, and three-layer waterproof lining as the rest of the line, with a $10 savings over the brown safety-toe version because of the simpler toe.



The flagship men’s style: a non-metallic safety toe in waterproof brown leather with the full BioSpring midsole and ladder-grip outsole. This is the version most buyers will reach for if they need a code-compliant toe and don’t want the BOA hardware on top of it.



Same safety-toe build as the 2618, with the laces swapped for a BOA dial closure: a wire-and-knob system you can tighten or loosen one-handed, including with gloves on. It’s the most expensive of the four because of the BOA hardware. Worth the upcharge if you tie and untie boots multiple times a day.



The women’s-last version with the same safety toe, FlexForce sole, and waterproof leather as the men’s 2618. Built on a women’s-specific shape rather than a downsized men’s last, which is the kind of thing the three-million-scan dataset was supposed to inform in the first place.