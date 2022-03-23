Just like you don’t really need to understand the quadratic formula to function in your daily life, there is really no need to learn how to code. Most people will never write a line of code in their lives and still have a meaningful existence. But even if programming isn’t a necessity, and probably never will be, possessing the skill to command software or hardware to execute things could prove to be useful, on top of spicing up your resume.

Coding literacy enables you to gain a deeper understanding of tech, the very mechanisms that you deal with every day. It also significantly boosts your problem-solving and logic skills, as well as helping you pursue passion projects since you have the technical skills to actually do it yourself. And what’s great about coding is you don’t need a ton of resources to start learning. The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle is an excellent springboard, and it’s on sale for under $30.

Packed with courses boasting ratings as high as 5 out of 5 stars, this training package is designed to beef up your digital literacy by getting you up to speed with the universal digital language. You’ll be introduced to a variety of programming languages, including HTML, CSS, C++, Python, as well as tools like Github.

You’ll learn how to create responsive web pages, build object-oriented apps, stylize websites, and more. You’ll also gain familiarity with backend development and learn all about databases and program flows. Each course can be accessed at any time, anywhere, allowing you to learn at your own pace and at your own time. The best part is they’re put together by Zenva, a world-class training platform trusted by over 1 million learners and developers for upskilling and gaining key tech skills.

Become more digitally fluent with The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle. It’s usually $2,000, but you can get it on sale for only $29.

Prices subject to change.