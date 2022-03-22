Just because you know how to format a document on Word, create a decent presentation on PowerPoint, and memorize a couple of formulas on Excel doesn’t mean you can already consider yourself a Microsoft Office pro. The apps on the ever-popular suite get updated yearly, and new programs are added on the regular. The apps you tinkered with all those years ago are vastly different today.

According to a study by the International Data Corporation (IDC), possessing Microsoft Office skills is one of the most required skills by employers everywhere, right along with oral and written communication skills. It then makes sense to step up your Office game, even if you already have a strong sense of familiarity with the programs within it. The eLearnOffice Microsoft Office eLearning: Lifetime Subscription can help you sharpen your skills, and for a limited time, you can get it for 85 percent off.

Trusted by over 650,000 people from over 50 countries across the globe, eLearnOffice is a training platform created to hone your ability in 8 essential Microsoft Office tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more. It features thousands of Microsoft-approved, bite-sized videos that you can access 24/7, all of which are designed to help you make the most out of Office programs. Instead of educational videos that drone on and on and make you quickly lose interest, lessons are easy to follow and digest, making learning far easier.

All content available on the platform is constantly updated to cover the most recent Microsoft Office applications, so you’re always up to speed with what’s latest. Aside from video lectures, tests are also available to assess your newfound skills and fortify your learning. Taking quizzes also nets you skill points you can reference when applying for jobs to prove you’ve got the essential skills necessary. You can even link your Microsoft Skills Score Dashboard to your resume to boast your qualifications.

Elevate your Microsoft Office skills with this eLearnOffice Microsoft Office eLearning: Lifetime Subscription. It usually goes for $199, but you can get it on sale for only $29.

Prices subject to change.