The best recliners for sleeping are ones that are made with your total body comfort in mind. With ergonomic designs that support your back, neck, and joints in mind, we’ve scoured the internet for comfortable chairs in which to nap and recharge or just briefly decompress. We considered materials, reviews, brand recognition, and features, with several categories tailored to individual needs.

How we chose the best recliners for sleeping

Are you tired of the seemingly infinite choices for a modern armchair that’s comfortable and customizable? Well, we’ve sourced the best places to slip under a cuddly blanket and catch up on your sleep after an exhausting day of online shopping or office work or whatever it is that has you yearning for a big, yet cozy recliner. All of our plush picks are well-reviewed and ranked by customers, whether they’re looking for something powered and/or placid, something oversized or intended for smaller spaces.

The best recliners for sleeping: Reviews & Recommendations

Proper sleep can improve heart health, how your body reacts to vaccines, and just your general mood. Whether you’re looking for a living room upgrade, to redesign your bedroom for better sleep, the best massage chairs, or just a simple recliner for lazy Sundays, these recliners are durable, high quality, comfy as heck, and can help you get those much-needed z’s.

Best overall: Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Power Recliner and Swivel Glider

Specs

Dimensions: 36″D x 29″W x 41″H

36″D x 29″W x 41″H Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.

300 lbs. Materials: Ego weave, FSC-certified wood

Pros

Excellent value

Sustainably made with eco-friendly materials

Stain-resistant, good for families

Built-in features

No assembly required

Cons

Small squeak noise

Buttons and USB ports on inside of chair

This stain-resistant, easy-to-clean recliner does it all. Sustainably made from eco-friendly materials, the Babyletto Kiwi is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR-US Certified, meaning the materials (which include 50 recycled plastic bottles) have undergone rigorous scientific testing for over 10,000 chemical emissions and VOCs. The foam used meets CA TB117-2013 flammability requirements (without PBDE or Tris flame retardants, heavy metals, formaldehyde, and CFCs), and the wood used is FSC-certified. Not only is this safer for you, it’s better for children, newborns, and the planet!

It looks sleek and attractive, is available in several neutral colorways, and doesn’t have a ton of visual weight that bogs down your space. It features built-in USB ports, 270-degree swivel action, back-and-forth gliding, electric reclining with just a button push, and doesn’t require any assembling! Just unpack from the box and enjoy.

This is a top hit among nursing mothers who need a comfortable recliner to feed their child and maybe snooze a bit in between feedings. One potential downside is the placement of the recline buttons and USB ports. They are located on the inside of the chair, making them somewhat tough to reach if there are pillows or squished from body weight. Some may find this inconvenient. Also, some have noted there is a small squeak noise after a couple months of use. This can be remedied with some WD-40.

Best for men: Living Spaces Garland Charcoal Cuddler Power Recliner with Power Headrest & USB

Specs

Dimensions: 51.5″W x 41.5″D x 40.5″H

51.5″W x 41.5″D x 40.5″H Weight Capacity: 330 lb.

330 lb. Materials: Polyester, Faux Leather, kiln-dried 100% Solid HardWood

Pros

Oversized/two-seater

Super comfortable

15-minute assembly time

Power headrest

High-performance, durable fabric for easy cleaning

Cons

More casual than luxury-looking

Some wish the motor switches were easier to find

Big bones welcome. Soft, spacious, and durable, this “cuddler” recliner is perfect for larger frames, cuddling up with the spouse or dog, or just sprawling out on a lazy Sunday. With padded arms, USB ports, an adjustable headrest, and a 330-pound weight capacity, this is the ultimate power motor recliner for men. It’s even big enough for a house guest to sleep on instead of a blow-up mattress.

The high-performance fabric is easy to clean with water-based cleaning agents or foam for spills and mishaps (read: all those game-day nachos and beer). Assembly should only take about fifteen minutes; you only need to attach the backside.

The main critiques are that some wish the motor switches were placed in a more convenient location and have noted that the oversized recliner design appears heavy and bulky and may not be the most sleek aesthetic for some tastes.

Best splurge: Svago Swivel Zero Gravity Recliner

Specs

Dimensions: 35″ x 33″ x 49″

35″ x 33″ x 49″ Weight Capacity: 330 lb.

330 lb. Materials: Steel Frame, High-Density Poly Foam, Royal Top Grain Leather

Pros

Free warranty

Luxurious look and feel

NASA-designed zero gravity

280-degree swivel

Massage and heat settings

Cons

Heavy

Some say the White Glove Delivery is overpriced

Say goodbye to back pain and say hello to intense relaxation with this NASA-designed zero-gravity recliner. Mimicking an astronaut’s liftoff position, a zero-gravity recliner is specially designed to ergonomically and evenly distribute a person’s weight across the chair, placing the feet in line with the heart when reclined. The benefits include reducing spinal stress and pressure, alleviating back pain, improving circulation, and promoting relaxation.

This recliner is an incredible investment piece that will last for years to come. It’s luxurious, made from royal top, buttery soft and smooth grain leather, with a sleek design complete with a headrest and footrest that looks gorgeous in any home decor setting.

It features a 280-degree swivel, massage and heat settings, and a free warranty for peace of mind. The premium leather recliner also has a sturdy 330-pound weight capacity to suit a variety of body types and sizes, an intuitive, easy-to-navigate remote control and dial, and USB charging. You’ll never want to leave it.

Best design: Pottery Barn Tucker Upholstered Power Recliner

Specs

Dimensions: 39″ w x 38″ d x 27.5″ h

39″ w x 38″ d x 27.5″ h Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.

300 lbs. Materials: Engineered wood, polyester-wrapped cushions, custom fabrics

Pros

Customizable designs

Made-to-order fabrics w/ free swatches

Hidden controls

Convertible silhouette

Back reclines within the seat’s frame

Cons

White glove delivery is expensive and required

Custom orders cannot be changed, canceled, returned, or refunded at any time

We know design is personal, and everyone’s aesthetic is unique. For this reason, we wanted to include a customizable piece for this section that is luxurious, built with high quality and elevated materials, and modern with a touch of something unique to satisfy both a timeless approach and DIY design styling.

This recliner from Pottery Barn is not your average recliner. It looks like a modern armchair with a “low-slung, shelter silhouette,” featuring a back that reclines within the seat’s frame. This allows the chair to stay more square, and means you can even place it against a wall.

We love the customizable approach to styling this piece, with dozens of made-to-order fabrics, including velvet and linen, to choose from in a variety of colorways. You can also select from GREENGUARD Gold Certified fabrics to go for a sustainable approach or pet-friendly, stain-resistant fabrics to suit your family’s needs.

Do note that White Glove Delivery is required, which can be expensive, and custom orders like this piece cannot be canceled or altered in any way after the order’s been placed.

Best budget: Wade Logan Atze Faux Leather Home Theater Seat

Specs

Dimensions: 39.5” H X 26.4” W X 29” D

39.5” H X 26.4” W X 29” D Weight Capacity: 260 lb.

260 lb. Materials: PU Leather, Metal; Manufactured wood; Kiln Dried Hardwood

Pros

Very affordable

Easy assembly

Vegan leather

Comfortable

Great for tight spaces

Cons

Low weight capacity

Small/Not ideal for tall people

For a budget pick that delivers on comfort, durability, and style, the Wade Logan recliner is your best bet. It’s crafted from vegan materials (PU leather) that’s easy to wipe clean, soft, and comfortable enough to sleep on. Assembly is a breeze.

It features built-in springs for enhanced support, comfort, and more even weight distribution, as well as overstuffed padding and full recline capabilities so you can nap all day (we won’t judge).

Ideal for apartments and smaller spaces, this recliner is the perfect addition for a cozy corner, campers, or as an accent chair. Do note that this recliner is on the small side, so we wouldn’t recommend it for tall or larger people. Its weight capacity is only 260 pounds, and it is a snug fit. Most reviewers say it’s ideal for those 5’10” and under.

Things to consider when buying recliners for sleeping

Buying a recliner for sleep isn’t just about big, comfy cushions (though that certainly helps). There are several factors to consider, including:

Type (electric vs. manual)

An electric recliner reclines with a built-in electric mechanism like a button or switch to recline the chair, headrest, and footrest. These are a good choice for those who have mobility issues or just prefer more convenience. A manual recliner, on the other hand, requires you to use a mechanical lever or handle and physical effort by pulling the lever and pushing back against the chair’s backrest. They tend to be more affordable than electric but are not ideal for those with mobility issues.

Size & weight capacity

You’ll want to consider the overall size and dimensions of your recliner for sleeping to ensure a comfortable fit and enough space to spread out. Be sure to check the weight capacity, as well, so you don’t have a middle-of-the-night buckling situation!

Material

Who can sleep on scratchy surfaces? You’ll want to choose soft, comfy materials and upholstery to ensure quality sleep and relaxation. Think chenille, velvet, soft leathers, and other buttery and smooth materials.

Cost

The cost of a recliner can vary widely depending on features, materials used, size, brand, accessories, etc. You can find high-quality recliners at every price point, but you may need to trade some features in for a lower price point, like opting for manual design or high-quality polyester fabrics.

FAQs

Q: Is sleeping on a recliner bad for your back? Whether or not sleeping on a recliner is bad for your back depends on the recliner, its overall comfort, your pre-existing conditions, and your position. Some ergonomic models, like Svago Swivel Zero Gravity Recliner, might actually be more comfortable to sleep on than a flat bed if you have a slipped disc or pressure on your spine. Q: Why do elderly sleep in recliners? There are several reasons seniors might want to sleep in a recliner. For one, many of our elderly loved ones experience mobility issues that may preclude them from moving back and forth from the bed to the recliner, so it may simply be easiest and more convenient to stay put in the recliner.

Some mature individuals may also suffer from conditions like sleep apnea, which can affect their ability to breathe comfortably while lying flat in bed. Sleeping in a reclined position may help to reduce breathing difficulties. Q: What can I put on my recliner to make it more comfortable? Lumbar pillows, neck cushions, recliner pads, blankets and throws, and memory foam toppers can all make your recliner more comfortable. You can also get some accessories like a laptop stand to make using your computer in your recliner more comfortable.

Final thoughts on the best recliners for sleeping

When choosing your best recliner for sleep, identify the factors most important to you and your individual needs. An electric recliner will be your best bet if you have mobility issues. If budget is a concern, small, manual options with less frills and features may suffice. We love the Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Power Recliner and Swivel Glider for a best of both worlds approach, but we stand by all of our selects for a restful night’s sleep.

