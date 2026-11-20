It’s the late 1700s, and a pumpkin sits on a colonial kitchen table. The flesh has been cooked until soft. But the hard part is still ahead. To turn the pumpkin into pie, the cook must mash it, scrape it, and force it through a sieve, separating smooth pulp from stubborn strings and fibers. There is no can of pumpkin puree. No food processor. Just the pumpkin, rudimentary kitchen tools, and a lot of elbow grease. The work could take hours, all for an eight-person dessert. An 1876 New England cookbook, for example, instructed cooks to simmer pumpkin for six to eight hours, stirring frequently, before rubbing it through a colander.

It seems like an absurd amount of work for dessert. Pumpkin flesh doesn’t naturally break down into a silky puree. Cooking softens its tissues, but turning the squash into smooth filling requires additional mechanical work.

For generations, cooks solved the problem with heat and muscle. Eventually, factories took over the work of cooking and processing pumpkins into puree. But the solution didn’t stop there. Growers also turned to pumpkin varieties with naturally smoother, less fibrous flesh, making the job easier before the squash even reached the factory.

The earliest-known pumpkin pie recipe is from 1796

Pumpkin was an important food in North America long before Thanksgiving became a national holiday. Indigenous peoples cultivated and prepared the squash in many forms, and European colonists adopted pumpkins as a plentiful crop. Colonists adapted their own pie-making traditions to the abundant squash, incorporating pumpkin into sweet and savory pies. By the 17th century, recipes for pumpkin-filled pies were appearing in English cookbooks.

In 1796, the first known American cookbook, Amelia Simmons’s American Cookery, included a recipe for “Pompkin Pudding” made with cooked pumpkin, milk, eggs, and spices. Before the pumpkin could be combined with the other ingredients, the recipe called for it to be strained, separating fine pulp from tougher material.

When did Thanksgiving become a national holiday?

Thanksgiving didn’t take shape as a national tradition until the mid-19th century. Pumpkins were harvested in the fall and could be stored through the colder months, making them a natural ingredient for a holiday associated with the autumn harvest.

The story of the Pilgrims sitting down with Native Americans for the first Thanksgiving has some truth to it, too. In 1621, English colonists and members of the Wampanoag people did gather for a three-day harvest celebration. But the friendly, feel-good version passed down in schoolbooks leaves out a much more complicated history of colonialism and conflict.

American artist Jean Leon Gerome Ferris finished this painting around 1915 entitled “The First Thanksgiving, 1621.” The painting was part of his Pageant of a Nation series. Image: Public Domain

It wasn’t until over two centuries later that Sarah Josepha Hale, a prominent magazine editor, campaigned for decades for a national holiday, and, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national “day of Thanksgiving.” She believed a shared day of gratitude, centered on family and community, could help unite a country increasingly divided by political conflict.

Hale also helped popularize the foods associated with the holiday, promoting a traditional New England Thanksgiving menu through her magazine. Pumpkin pie was already a regional favorite, but as Thanksgiving spread nationally after the Civil War, the dessert became part of the broader American tradition.

Pumpkin pie became increasingly associated with the holiday meal during this era, drawing on its roots in New England’s seasonal cooking traditions. Preparing it remained labor-intensive, and results varied.

When did factories start making pumpkin puree?

Industrial food processing offered a solution to the labor-intensive process of making pumpkin pie. Factories could cook and mechanically break down pumpkin in large quantities, producing puree without requiring every household to repeat the tedious process. Canning transformed pumpkin from a seasonal ingredient demanding considerable preparation into a convenient product that could be stored and used when needed.

John Coupland, Ph.D., professor of food science at Penn State, describes the work involved in preparing pumpkin by hand as “astonishing.” Industrial processing made pie filling far more convenient, eliminating the need to cook, mash, and strain a pumpkin from scratch.

It also gave bakers a reliable starting point, helping make pumpkin pie more consistent and cementing its place at the Thanksgiving table.

The science of smoother pumpkin

Making pumpkin puree is more complicated than simply cooking the flesh until soft. Pumpkin cells are surrounded by walls containing materials such as cellulose, hemicellulose, and pectin. Cooking softens the tissue, while mechanical processing breaks it into smaller particles. Together, these processes help determine the puree’s texture and moisture.

The goal is a smooth puree that is neither watery nor full of tough fibers. The pumpkin variety matters, as do the heating conditions and mechanical methods used to break down its flesh.

Modern food processing allows manufacturers to control these variables on a large scale, producing batches with similar textures and moisture levels. That predictability is especially valuable in pumpkin pie, where the filling’s consistency helps determine the finished dessert.

But the food industry found another way to improve the process: start with a pumpkin better suited to the job.

The pumpkin made for the can

That is where Libby’s, one of the country’s largest canned-pumpkin producers, and the Dickinson pumpkin enter the story.

According to Libby’s, farmer Elijah Dickinson brought special Dickinson pumpkin seeds from Kentucky to Illinois in 1835. The variety became closely associated with commercial pumpkin processing, and Libby, McNeill & Libby acquired Dickinson & Co. in 1929, strengthening the company’s connection to the crop.

Pumpkins travel on a conveyor as they are unloaded at the Nestle USA Libby’s Pumpkin processing facility in Morton, Illinois. The pumpkins are a strain of Dickinson Pumpkin and are grown across several thousand acres in north central Illinois for Libby’s. Image: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images / Daniel Acker

Dickinson pumpkins look different from the bright orange pumpkins sold for carving (often called field pumpkins). Their tan skin matters less to processors than the dense flesh beneath it. Relatively high in solids and sugars, Dickinson pumpkins are particularly well-suited to puree.

Many carving pumpkins, by contrast, have stringier flesh that makes them harder to process into a smooth puree. Coupland explains that they are not ideally suited to commercial food production because their fibers can be difficult to break down.

Coupland describes Dickinson puree as having a “smooth, even texture,” adding that it means you won’t be “picking fibers out of your teeth.” Rather than trying to eliminate the stringiness of a carving pumpkin, processors can start with a variety whose natural characteristics make the job easier. The raw material itself becomes part of the technology.

Libby’s helped bring this approach into American kitchens through its canned-pumpkin business, pairing a suitable variety with industrial processing to deliver consistent puree to home bakers.

Interestingly, Dickinson pumpkins belong to Cucurbita moschata, a species that includes several varieties of winter squash. Many familiar carving pumpkins belong to Cucurbita pepo. Botanically, the distinction between pumpkin and squash is largely a matter of common usage rather than a strict scientific boundary. The FDA permits certain sweet, golden-fleshed squashes to be labeled as pumpkin in canned products, reflecting the longstanding overlap in how the terms are used in the food trade.

For pumpkin pie, what matters most is the flesh inside: how it tastes, how it breaks down, and how consistently it performs. Today’s Thanksgiving cooks no longer needs to work themselves to the bone because the food industry has learned to do the work first.

In The History of Every Thing, Popular Science uncovers the hidden stories and surprising origins behind everyday things.