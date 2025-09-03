Bathroom doomscrolling may increase your risk of hemorrhoids

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Doomscrolling is a demonstrably unhealthy habit. Excessive smartphone use is linked to increased stress, insomnia, and a host of other psychological downsides. Constantly hitting refresh can negatively influence more than just your mental state, too. Prolonged screen sessions frequently coincide with a more sedentary lifestyle, which elevates the risk of muscle atrophy, eye strain, and cardiovascular complications.

And the painpoints may not end there. According to a new medical survey, scrolling on your smartphone while using the toilet may dramatically increase your risk of hemorrhoids. The evidence is laid out in a study published on September 3 in the journal PLOS One.

What are hemorrhoids?

Technically speaking, everyone has hemorrhoids. It’s the biological term for vascular structures in the rectum that function like cushions to assist the control and passing of stool. However, “hemorrhoids” also commonly refers to a condition that occurs when those veins start to swell, often leading to physical pain and bleeding. Previous studies estimate that hemorrhoids affect around 4.4 percent of the US population, making it one of the leading outpatient gastrointestinal diagnoses.

Hemorrhoids are often treated through a combination of medication, altered diet, and lifestyle changes, although more severe cases may ultimately require surgery. Regardless, almost four million hemorrhoid-related doctor and ER visits are reported every year, culminating in over $800 million in healthcare spending.

Despite their prevalence, the precise causes of hemorrhoids remain poorly understood. The prevailing theory is that they result from a deterioration in the anal cushions’ supporting tissue. This deterioration is frequently linked with strenuous lifting, straining while defecating, and prolonged sitting.

Bad bathroom behavior

Over the past 20 years, one single device has unequivocally lengthened the amount of time most people spend sitting.

“We’re still uncovering the many ways smartphones and our modern way of life impact our health,” Harvard Medical School gastroenterologist and study co-author Trisha Pasricha said in a statement. “It’s possible that how and where we use them—such as while in the bathroom—can have unintended consequences.”

To test this theory, Pasricha and colleagues oversaw a study of 125 adults who recently received a colonoscopy screening. The patients were surveyed on both their daily lifestyles and toilet traditions, while endoscopists subsequently evaluated them for hemorrhoids. Of those volunteers, 66 percent reported passing time in the bathroom while smartphone scrolling. After factoring in potential hemorrhoid influences like age, exercise habits, and fiber intake, the researchers determined that those who relied on this screentime had a 46 percent higher risk of hemorrhoid problems than non-users.

“It’s incredibly easy to lose track of time when we’re scrolling on our smartphones—popular apps are designed entirely for that purpose,” added Pasricha.

The survey’s results made this abundantly clear: 37 percent of smartphone users spent over five minutes at a time on the toilet, while barely seven percent of non-users reported the same. In general, people opted for reading the news and checking their social media while in the bathroom.

Better safe than sorry

Pasricha cautioned against drawing any definitive conclusions just yet, noting the preliminary study’s comparatively small sample size. The team intends to investigate the issue further, possibly by tracking patients over longer periods of time, while also experimenting with ways to limit smartphone use.

In the meantime, she had a straightforward suggestion for the next time that nature calls.

“We need to study this further, but it’s a safe suggestion to leave the smartphone outside the bathroom when you need to have a bowel movement,” said Pasricha. “If it’s taking longer, ask yourself why. Was it because having a bowel movement was really so difficult, or was it because my focus was elsewhere?”