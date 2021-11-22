Written By
Buying the token ’90s child in your life a Discman this holiday season would be most excellent—but also semi impractical. We rounded up a few alternative ideas instead.

90’s Dad Cap: All That Hat Baseball Adjustable Strapback

Bring it back to the OG Nickelodeon faves with this All That cap, which has a timeless design and retro style that adds flair to any outfit. Not all will remember the NickRewind classic, but if they do, this hat is a worthy gift of a certifiable 90’s kid.

Nickelodeon essential: The Nick Box

The Nick Box is a subscription service that just dumps a bunch of Nickelodeon nostalgia right at your front door. A planter that looks like Gerald from “Hey Arnold”? Yes. A vinyl toy in the shape of one of those classic TMNT popsicles? Quite. Pete’s hat? You know it. To get more Nickelodeon-y, you’d have to slime your friends. $50 per box.

Daria-Approved: Sick Sad World Logo T-Shirt

Can monkeys surf the net … and corrupt our kids? Chimpanzee chatrooms, next on “Sick, Sad World.” This tee is a brilliant conversation starter and is understood only by the niche ultimate 90’s crowd.

Board games: Cards Against Humanity 90s Nostalgia Pack

It’s too sexy for its shirt, allegedly. We believe it.

Timeless accessorizing: BodyJ4You Choker Necklace Set

Thank goodness these came back into fashion. I mean, really. But gone are the days when you must beg mom and dad to indulge your choker needs at Claire’s. Get 24 tattoo chokers in assorted colors for one price.

Ultimate throwback accessory: JOYIN Slap Bracelets

Have a slappy New Year with this classic toy-meets-accessory that was a staple of any 90’s kid’s formative years.

Sweet treats: Ring Pop Hard Candy Pops

This bucket has 40 Ring Pops inside, which means you and three friends are all set to have the best day ever.

Nostalgic treats: Reptar Bars

“A Reptar bar is chocolate, and nuts, and caramel and green stuff and it’s swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened, and sweetened til you can’t stop eatin’. The superest, the duperest, the double chocolate scoop-erest, the meanest, the best, it’s better than the rest. Reptar Bar, Reptar Bar, the candy bar supreme, the candy bar that turns your tongue green!”

Best costume: Nickelodeon’s Rugrats Reptar Inflatable Costume

This inflatable dinosaur costume is just screaming to go on ice.

Rachel Feltman
Rachel Feltman

is the Executive Editor of Popular Science and the host of the podcast The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week. She's an alum of Simon's Rock and NYU's Science, Health, and Environmental Reporting program. Rachel previously worked at Quartz and The Washington Post. Contact the author here.

