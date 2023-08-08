We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get real-time online threat protection with a 1-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard with LifeLock Identity Advisor for two of your devices and pay only $24.99 (reg. $109)—you won’t find prices this low anywhere else.

In today’s digital world, safeguarding your data and devices from cyber threats is paramount. Investing in cybersecurity solutions has become imperative, with cybercrime and phishing schemes increasing exponentially. This exclusive deal for Norton 360 Standard is the ultimate solution to protect your digital life.

Cybercrime has witnessed an alarming surge, and cyber attackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods. Last year, phishing schemes rose by a staggering 61 percent, illustrating the growing threat posed by deceptive online tactics. Cybercriminals are exploiting vulnerabilities, targeting individuals and businesses alike, making it crucial to adopt robust cybersecurity measures.

Norton 360 Standard is an all-in-one cybersecurity solution that protects your devices, online privacy, and identity. The easy-to-use software offers real-time threat detection, blocking viruses, malware, ransomware, and other cyber threats before they can cause harm. With advanced technology, Norton 360 Standard protects your computer and sensitive information from being accessed or stolen.

With a secure VPN and bank-grade encryptions, you can browse online without worrying about having your passwords or private information compromised. With 10GB of cloud backup, you can also manage data loss in an emergency.

Adding an additional layer of protection, LifeLock Identity Advisor continuously monitors for potential threats to your identity. This feature is particularly relevant in today’s cyber landscape, where identity theft is a growing concern. LifeLock Identity Advisor helps you stay one step ahead of cybercriminals by providing instant alerts and proactive guidance.

For a limited time, we’re offering the Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices with LifeLock Identity Advisor, a 1-year subscription with auto-renewal, at $24.99, significantly discounted from its regular price of $109. This exclusive bundle combines the power of Norton 360 Standard’s comprehensive protection with LifeLock Identity Advisor, ensuring you receive the most comprehensive and advanced security suite available.

Protect your privacy today with the Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor, 1 Year Subscription w/ Auto Renew, and pay only $24.99 (reg. $109).

Prices subject to change.