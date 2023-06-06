We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While many cloud-based storage bundles can cost users a pretty penny, this lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage (1TB) offers an affordable plan that protects your essential data—and is further price-dropped to $119.97 for a limited time.

Are you looking for affordable online protection? Koofr Cloud Storage might be the solution you need. Renowned for its privacy-focused approach, the platform offers a range of storage capacities to suit your requirements and seamlessly integrates with popular accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, and Amazon. In addition, with its robust 1TB lifetime plan, Koofr ensures your data’s safety, scalability, and organization, all within a secure environment.

Koofr Cloud Storage is widely recognized for its commitment to user privacy, distinguishing itself as the only cloud storage software that refrains from tracking its users. This exceptional focus on privacy extends to users worldwide. With this reliable plan, users can enjoy a secure space that guarantees the safekeeping of valuable data.

Offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface where you can easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with no size limits, Koofr grants you ample freedom for storing all your digital content. High-speed transfers and secured backup space allow you to quickly rename multiple files, remove unnecessary duplicates with its Koofr Duplicate Finder, and access everything on your laptop or phone through its dedicated app.

With highly positive feedback across multiple platforms, including a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on GetApp and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform presents a unique storage solution—without worrying about file size limitations or recurring payments. Verified customer Thanh Pham shared this about Koofr: “I highly recommend Koofr, one of the best cloud drives I’ve purchased. It offers a generous 1TB of storage and is incredibly useful for connecting and managing OneDrive.”

Usually priced at $810, the lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage (1TB) is now available for a limited time for $119.97 with no coupon code required. This special offer ends June 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.