Upgrade your home or office setup with this refurbished Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop—complete with Windows 10 Pro, a 22″ LCD Monitor, and a keyboard and mouse—and pay only $299.99 (reg. $399).

In need of a reliable and cost-effective desktop solution for your home or office? The Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop is an excellent contender. This refurbished model offers powerful performance, ample storage space, and a range of features, making it an ideal choice for personal and professional use.

Designed with a 3.2GHz Quad Core Intel i5 processor, the Dell Optiplex 7010 delivers impressive speed and efficiency, allowing you to easily multitask and handle demanding apps. This desktop also has 16GB of DDR3 RAM to complement the processor. Whether browsing the web, editing documents, or running resource-intensive software, the i5 processor ensures a smooth and responsive experience that will upgrade your setup.

Pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro and boasting a spacious 2TB HDD, you’ll have the tools to start your projects immediately. There’s ample room for storing your files, documents, photos, videos, and more. Whether you’re a creative professional needing to store large media files or a business user with extensive data storage requirements, the desktop ensures a user-friendly interface with plenty of space for your projects. Plus, with its RJ-45 LAN port, you’ll always get reliable and fast internet connectivity.

The Dell Optiplex 7010 package also includes a 22″ LCD monitor, RGB mouse, and RGB keyboard, completing the desktop setup. The monitor provides a crisp and clear wide-screen display, making it suitable for various tasks such as browsing, multimedia consumption, and general office work.

Undergoing rigorous testing and inspection to ensure it meets quality standards and means it’s restored nearly to its original condition by Dell, this package allows you to get a high-quality desktop at a fraction of the price of a new one. With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon and a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, this complete package is a great budget-friendly option for upgrading your desktop.

