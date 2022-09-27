We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

As the years go by, more and more people are aware that VPN’s can offer an array of benefits. From information protection to being able to enjoy your favorite shows internationally, VPNs are able to make your time on the internet as entertaining and safe as possible.

If you are interested in protecting your own privacy, a VPN is a viable tactic to keep your information to yourself. Right now you can purchase a three-year subscription of Windscribe VPN’s Pro Plan at a discounted price, which is currently the best on-web pricing.

Windscribe’s VPN is a desktop application and browser extension that works in tandem to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. Windscribe offers a large network with servers in over 69 countries and 112 cities. There are no identifying logs — Windscribe cannot identify you based on IP and timestamp, and this coupled with AES-256 encryption gives you an added sense of privacy. With the desktop, you can expect a firewall to block all connectivity outside the tunnel to avoid leaks, while a secure hotspot aids in making your computer into a secure WiFi router.

Amongst reviewers, Windscribe is held in high regard. PC World gave Windscribe a 4-out-of-5 star rating, while G2 gave it a 4.4/5 star rating. TechRadar was very complimentary of Windscribe, saying “Windscribe is a likeable VPN and represents good value with a host of useful privacy protecting extras.” Top10VPN also had great things to say about Windscribe and its connectivity, stating, “Windscribe is one of the fastest VPNs available for a same-city connection.”

Right now you can purchase Windscribe VPN’s Pro Plan with a three-year subscription for $69. That web pricing is marked down 66% from its $207 retail price.

Prices subject to change.