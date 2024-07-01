Paint with your dream colors using this $50 sensor

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Finding the perfect color for anything can be a major challenge. It’s an intuitive and vague process when you’re searching for something that feels right. And no matter where inspiration strikes—when you’re out to eat or out for a walk—if you see the color you’ve been searching for to repaint that one room or for that new brand logo, you’re going to want to capture it immediately.

The Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is made for moments like these. You can get it right now by heading directly to the checkout window here. It’s only $49.97 (reg. $99) during a special, limited-time price drop that runs through July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

This pocket-sized device can scan any product or surface and instantly pull the color it’s scanning to one of over 100,000 brand-name paint colors. That also includes LAB color codes as well as sRGB, HEX, and CMYK options.

Cut to the chase and head to the checkout window here to pick up your Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor.

The Nix Mini 2 comes with its own compatible apps, so when you scan a color, you can easily save it and then pull the code at either the hardware store or when ordering online to go from inspiration to creation in an instant.

Its ease of use and wide applicability make this color-matching sensor a favorite among users and critics alike. Mashable puts it well, writing, “The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism.”

During this alternative to Prime Day called Deal Days, this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is only $49.97 (reg. $99) through July 21 at 11:59 p.m.—pick it up directly via this direct checkout link.

StackSocial prices subject to change.