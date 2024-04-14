We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No matter how advanced your charger is, it’s practically reduced to a useless brick if you don’t have a durable cable in tow. Sure, wireless charging, but when is that ever efficient?

Until wireless charging pulls itself together, you’d have to stick with cables. InCharge X Max is one of those cords that deserve the investment, as it boasts a 6-in-1 design that lets it cater to virtually any mobile device, may it be an iPhone, an iPad, a laptop, or even a gaming console. Through April 16, you can score not just one, but two of these cables for 59 percent off with the code ENJOY20.

This all-in-one cable can accommodate your charging needs whether you’re at home, at work, or on the move.

It clocks in at five feet or 1.5 meters, allowing you to charge from a considerable distance from the power source. This way, you won’t have to park yourself near a socket should you need to use your device while it charges.

When it comes to speed, the X Max doesn’t disappoint. It offers ultra-fast charging up to 100W for USB-C to USB-C and iPhone fast charging up to 18W. Data transfer is pretty speedy, too, delivering up to 470 Mbps of speed, making it great for dealing with large files.

This is all made possible by the 200 braided copper wires that allow for faster current flow. It also packs adequate ports to cater to a wide range of devices: USB-A to USB-C, USB-A to Lightning, USB-A to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro-USB.

You also don’t have to worry about this cable conking out fast. It’s designed to last for years, featuring aramid fiber for increased thermal, chemical, and bending resistance, as well as TPU cable guards and nylon reinforcement for enhanced strength.

As one verified purchaser noted, “Well made. They will last for a long time. Glad to have them in my bag of tricks. Price is right.”

Upgrade your charging experience with InCharge X Max. Snag a 2-pack on sale for $31.99 with the code ENJOY20 at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.