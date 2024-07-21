Get this Costco Gold Star Membership before the prices goes back up

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer gatherings call for lots of essentials. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop to pick up all the food, outdoor furniture, and more, Costco may be the place for you.

To become a Gold Star member, you can take advantage of this limited-time price of $60. It goes up to $65 in September, so you’ll want to hop on it now to enjoy a year of great value. Plus, you’ll get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card to shop with to get you started.

It’s your ticket to a world of quality products for your home and family, all in one convenient place. Get great prices on bulk items, as well as everyday essentials. Say goodbye to running multiple errands—Costco has everything you need under one roof.

With your Gold Star Membership, you get a free household card, making it easy to share the benefits with someone you live with. This membership is good for a whole year, giving you access to over 500 Costco locations worldwide and online. Whether you need groceries, gas, or even a new pair of glasses, Costco’s got you covered. Plus, their member services are top-notch, from the Optical and Pharmacy departments to travel and more.

Once you sign up, your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card will arrive in your inbox within two weeks. Just don’t forget to check your spam folder! Whether you’re new to Costco or it’s been a while since your last membership, now’s the perfect time to join. Please note that you must be a new member, or have an expired membership over 18 months to take advantage of this deal.

Don’t wait to grab this deal on a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card on sale for $60 before the cost increases in September.

