We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

St. Patrick’s Day traditions can make people feel lucky this time of year. Some like to test their luck with the Powerball jackpot, but the odds of winning the grand prize are one in almost 300 million. Other ways of testing your fortune can give you a better chance of winning.

There are no losers with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. Take your shot at winning one of the two grand prizes of $1 million for just $17.77 (reg. $30) this St. Patrick’s Day, cheaper than you’ll find it on Amazon.

Everyone’s a winner

Complete the 500-piece puzzle to reveal your unique QR code. Scan the completed code with your phone to win between $1 and $1 million. You can cash out digitally or request your winnings to be sent by mail.

Puzzles are an entertaining and stimulating way to pass time. They can be a way to keep busy during snowy winter days or unwind at the end of a work day while keeping your mind sharp. Puzzles could also be a fun way to spend time with friends or family. This particular puzzle may occupy a bit more time than a normal one since its image is a QR code instead of a regular picture.

You may also experience health benefits by regularly working on puzzles since they keep your brain active. There is some belief that puzzles may help slow brain decline in both healthy people and those diagnosed with dementia.

Luck of the Irish

This 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is a way to brighten up your days by working on the puzzle and knowing you are guaranteed to win something once it’s complete. Two winners will receive the $1 million grand prize and one winner will get $500,000, among other large cash prizes like twenty winners scoring $10,000, two hundred winners getting $1,000, and more.

Piece together your chance at winning a pot of gold with the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle this St. Patrick’s Day for just $17.77 (reg. $30) until March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.