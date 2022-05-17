If you’ve never heard of a sauna suit, don’t worry—it’s exactly what you think it is. These waterproof tracksuits trap heat, resulting in higher production of sweat. Studies show that sauna suits do indeed help you sweat more, without having to increase the intensity of your workouts, up your sauna times, or increase sauna heat.

While the primary function of sweating is to cool the body down when it’s overheating, people also sweat to enjoy some general health benefits. Multiple studies show varying benefits of induced sweating, such as helping to prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s, reducing oxidative stress, and aiding in respiratory illnesses, though the science is far from settled. Athletes who participate in sports with weight classes also often employ sauna suits to help cut weight, though that process can cause serious health issues and should only happen under careful medical oversight.

It’s absolutely essential that you don’t try to use these for general weight loss. They can be very dangerous and any weight loss effects will be temporary.

While more studies need to be done on the effects of wearing sauna suits, do keep in mind that staying hydrated and taking breaks are important when wearing sauna suits. If you’re new to wearing a sauna suit and are sweating much more than usual, you may feel dizzy or lightheaded. Be sure to replenish with lots of water and don’t over-exert yourself. Also, be sure to consult a doctor before using one because even the best sauna suits can do serious harm when used improperly.

What to know before buying the best sauna suits

More research is needed. The benefits of wearing a sauna suit are largely based on anecdotal evidence. While many people have experienced great benefits from using sauna suits, it’s important to note that more clinical trials must be done to make definitive claims. Always consult with your doctor.

How we chose the best sauna suits

The writer and editors at Popular Science have years of experience covering fitness gear and tech. To find the best sauna suits, we started with a list of dozens of options before narrowing them down based on variables like fit, durability, and design. We relied on a mixture of first-hand experience, professional reviews, user feedback, and spec comparisons to determine the models that offer the best performance and value.

What to look for when buying the best sauna suits

Material

The three main types of materials used to make sauna suits are PVC, nylon, and Neoprene. We recommend Neoprene or high-quality nylon, but PVC is flimsy and cheap, making it susceptible to tears and rips.

Ventilation

Of course, you want to trap heat, but you also want to choose a sauna suit that breathes just enough to allow your body to cool itself. You don’t want to risk overheating or falling ill. You can literally die if used incorrectly.

Size

If your sauna suit is too tight, it might cut off circulation. If it’s too big, it might not work as effectively. Find a comfortable, true-to-size fit.

Cost

Sauna suit pricing varies depending on material and brand, but you should definitely be able to get quality suits under $100.

Best sauna suits: Reviews & Recommendations

Best overall: HOTSUIT Sauna Suit

Why it made the cut: With sizes ranging from Small to 5XL, the patented wear-resistant Silver-HeatREG Neoprene fabric is waterproof, windproof, and built to last.

Specs

Material: Neoprene, rubber

Neoprene, rubber Sizing: Small – 5XL

Small – 5XL Care: Hand wash only in cold water, hang to dry

Pros

Windproof/waterproof

Patented Silver-Heat REG V2.0 fabric

Odor resistant

Large range of sizing options

Fair pricing

Cons

Sizing is off. Choose 1-2 sizes larger

This lightweight and super comfy sauna suit is the newest model for the HOTSUIT line. With patented wear-and-odor resistant Silver-Heat REG V2.0 fabric, you can sweat your butt off without stinking up the joint.

It comes in a wide array of sizes, so both men and women can enjoy this sauna suit, and it is also windproof and waterproof so you can wear it in all seasons. It features a close cuff design to trap in heat, a waterproof zipper, drawstring detailing, and a light feel that doesn’t weigh you down.

Reviewers love how quickly they begin sweating in this suit and the durability of the material. They also noted that the design felt fresh and cooler than other models. However, you should go up one to two sizes depending on how you prefer your fit. The brand recommends pairing it with a sweat-absorbent t-shirt underneath for the most comfortable wear because it’s not very pleasant against bare skin.

Best for men: BOXRAW Hagler Professional Sauna Suit

Why it made the cut: Designed with world champion boxers, this 100% nylon, anti-rip sauna suit is durable, high quality, and very effective to help you sweat your butt off.

Specs

Material: 100% Nylon

100% Nylon Sizing: Small to 3XL

Small to 3XL Care: Machine wash cold and inside out.

Pros

Over 1,000 positive reviews

100% Nylon, anti-rip fabric

Elastic cuffs for added heat trapping

Lots of color and sizing options

Cons

Sizing is off. We recommend going up a size.

The BOXRAW Hagler Sauna Suit was designed with multiple world champion boxers. With features like an elastic neckline and waistline to trap in heat, four pockets to store your valuables, rubberized cuffs, convenient headphone holes, and anti-rip, waterproof 100% nylon fabric that’s machine washable, this sauna suit set has it all for under $100.

The thicker material avoids the “garbage bag” feeling that affects other, cheaper suits. Reviewers also point out that the company’s attention to details like heavy velcro, chest logo embroidery, and thick stitching were indications this product was more durable than other options.

It comes in several colors, and sizes range from small to 3XL. Again, this model may run small so you likely want to order a size or even two larger than you normally would if you want a comfortable fit.

Best for women: KEBILI Sauna Suit

Why it made the cut: Windproof, waterproof, and made with silver PU coating, this elastic 4-way stretch fabric keeps wearers feeling comfortable and odor-free, and protects your skin from irritation.

Specs

Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Polyurethane

82% Polyester, 18% Polyurethane Sizing: Small to 3XL

Small to 3XL Care: Machine wash cold, hang dry.

Pros

4-way stretch

Fair pricing

No “plastic” rubbing noise when exercising

Elastic hoodie

Very soft and comfortable

Cons

The label is in Korean, difficult for some to understand

Cannot purchase bottoms separately

Made with 4-way stretch and double overlock stitching for added durability, this sauna suit for women comes with a hoodie to trap in even more heat. It’s windproof and waterproof for use in any season or weather.

Wearers love that there’s no “plastic rubbing sound” when working out, like many other models. They also noted it has a super soft hand-feel and comfortable fit.

You have the option to select the top separately, as well as the complete set to customize this for your preferences and needs. The downside here is that you don’t have the option of purchasing the bottoms separately, so if you are a different size on top and bottom, you’re in a bind. Customers recommend sizing up if you’re in between sizes.

Best budget: RAD Sauna Suit

Why it made the cut: This high-quality unisex nylon sauna suit comes in sizes medium to 6XL and costs under $40, so you can get your sweat on without having to hurt your wallet.

Specs

Material: Nylon

Nylon Sizing: Medium-6XL

Medium-6XL Care: Machine wash cold and line dry.

Pros

Super budget-friendly

Inclusive sizing up to 6XL

Night vision reflective logo

Adjustable velcro cuffs

Wind and waterproof

Cons

Some issues with ripping

Sizing is off – order a size or two up.

The RAD Sauna Suit is made with high-quality EVA nylon material, which matches its more expensive counterparts. With an added hood for increased heat-trapping and a cool style, the sauna suit features elastic at the cuffs, waist, waistline, and ankles for a seriously sweaty session.

It’s designed as a unisex suit with super-inclusive sizing: from medium to 6XL. It’s windproof, waterproof, and promises sweating within 5 minutes of use!

Reviewers are amazed at the quality for the inexpensive price point, noting that it’s durable, long-lasting, and “does the job.” Note that it can feel snug in the pants so consider that when choosing your size, and that some noticed light ripping or snagging after a few months. We really recommend following the care instructions to ensure that your suit will last: do not tumble dry!

Why it made the cut: Made from the most durable Neoprene fabric, this long-lasting sauna suit is sure to offer maximum sweat sessions with minimum worries—no tears, rips, or snags.

Specs

Material: Neoprene

Neoprene Sizing: XS-6XL

XS-6XL Care: Machine wash and line dry.

Pros

Made from the highest quality Neoprene

Sleek and slim design

Soft hand-feel

Excellent value

Stylish

Cons

Snug—some may prefer a looser fit

Not full body—shorts and t-shirt design

Crafted from SweatTech elastic Neoprene, this sauna suit is built to last. The Neoprene is an updated version of the classic fabric, with a more flexible design and softer hand-feel. It’s finished with a smooth layer of lycra for even more comfort.

It features triple-reinforced stitching for added durability, and mesh paneling along the sides for optimal comfort and breathability. Unlike other baggy models, the design is form-fitting and sleek to offer support through your workouts.

One big advantage comes from the look and style of this suit compared to other options and that it’s even cheaper than less durable alternatives. In short, they feel it’s an excellent value for what high quality you get. Note that this is not a full-body design—it stops at the forearm and knees.

FAQs

Q: Isn’t all the weight you lose with a sauna suit just water weight? The rapid weight loss you may experience when wearing a sauna suit is indeed attributed to water weight. This is why we don’t recommend wearing a suit for weight loss specifically. Weight loss may be a result of working out with a suit, but it should not be your primary goal. Talk to your doctor before wearing a sauna suit and listen to their recommendations carefully to prevent serious harm. Q: Do you wear clothes under a sauna suit? You can definitely wear clothes under a sauna suit. We recommend wearing sweat-wicking, tight-fitting clothing underneath your suit so that you can feel most comfortable. Q: How do I clean my sauna suit? Cleaning your sauna suit is simple and easy. Always check the care instructions on the label, but a good rule of thumb is to machine wash at a cooler temperature and line dry.

Final thoughts about the best sauna suits

If you’re an athlete or simply exploring the possible benefits of Induced sweating, then wearing the best sauna suit can help you maximize those effects. Just be sure to hydrate as much as possible and take it at your own pace. Also, consult a doctor before and during use to make sure you’re not doing damage to your body.