Have you ever seen a color that really catches your eye and wanted to match it, only to have to walk away disappointed that you can’t? Well, you are in luck. Right now, you can identify any color by getting the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for a highly discounted rate as a part of our Spring Refresh campaign.

The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is sleek and easy to take on the go. All you have to do is use it to scan any color you’re interested in and instantly match it to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors. It works with many surfaces, including painted walls, leather, plastic, vinyl, and more. And don’t worry about light affecting its color-judging ability, it can block out ambient light and use its own light source to make sure you get the right match. Additionally, this purchase also comes with free lifetime access to both Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android and iOS apps.

A tool this handy has no shortage of praise. One verified purchaser loved it for color-matching older paint colors, stating, “I purchased this item to match the paint color of my kitchen cabinets in order to add an additional cabinet. Using this Nix Mini Color Sensor, I was able to match the color exactly. Nice item—worked great!” Another reviewer loves how simple the functionality is, stating, “I recently purchased the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 and couldn’t be happier with my purchase. The ease of use of this device is incredible!”

Right now you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for just $59 as a part of our Spring Refresh Campaign. That’s a markdown of 40 percent, and no coupon is necessary to claim this deal.

