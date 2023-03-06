We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The popularity of “Full Swing” on Netflix and the upcoming Masters Tournament are exciting golfers everywhere. Winter is still in full swing, and golf players in many areas are stuck indoors away from their favorite courses. If you have been looking for a way to golf inside without compromising on the quality of experience, try a golf simulator.

The TruGolf Mini is a compact and portable golf simulator that allows you to play from anywhere. Improve your swing and join the Masters Tournament pros from home for only $199.99 (reg. $249.99), the best price online.

Learn as you play

Start by attaching the sensor to the impact trainer club and downloading the E6 CONNECT software to your iOS or PC device. Play on 97 world-famous golf courses using the included swing path mat. If you’re looking for an authentic golf experience, you may appreciate the clicking sensation the impact trainer club uses to mimic the real hit of a golf ball.

The sensor gathers real-time data as you play so you can learn more about your swings. The software provides you with four key elements about your swing form like club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. You can use this information to work toward improving your skills no matter your current abilities.

Indoor golf fun for everyone

This golf simulator is made for players of all ages and skill levels. Options for party mode and beginner skill level are useful for children or new players. There are also mini-games like a carnival, battle station, and demolition driving range for added fun. Or you can enjoy a more traditional playing experience with 3D-rendered courses.

You can truly golf from anywhere because TruGolf mini weighs under two ounces. Bring your iOS or PC device and impact club while traveling, to social gatherings, or even outdoors in warmer weather.

Swing like a pro with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for $199.99 (reg. $249.99) until March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.