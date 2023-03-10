We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Demand for e-learning has grown after 2020, as 73% of students state they still want to take fully online courses. It’s estimated that the large majority of higher education will involve some level of online learning and about half of all students will have a mostly online experience. Online courses come in a great variety, so there is bound to be one to fully meet your learning needs.

The 2023 Ultimate Electric Circuits Engineer course bundle features seven courses with 28 hours of content to teach you the basics of electric circuits and engineering. You can now get lifetime access to the course bundle for only $29 (reg. $1,400).

Learning on your own terms

The self-paced nature and lifetime access of these courses allow you to work through them at any pace from your mobile or desktop device. These courses are designed to take you from zero knowledge of electric circuits to understanding all the fundamentals. Some courses included are Basic Concepts and Basic Laws of Electric Circuits, First Order Circuits in Electric Circuits, AC Circuits for Beginners, Electric Circuits Simulations in MATLAB, and much more.

Electrical engineers design, develop, and test the manufacturing of various electrical equipment such as internal computer parts. While an engineer title requires a Bachelor’s level degree, employers also value additional experience and certifications. After completing each course in this bundle, you will receive a certificate of completion that you can include in your resume.

These courses were put together by electrical power engineer and instructor Ahmed Mahdy, who has earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from nearly 40,000 of his students. Mahdy was even awarded by Udemy for being in the top 10 percent of the most engaging instructors and is the author of several electrical engineering books on Amazon Kindle.

Future engineers rise

Traditional higher education is expensive and likely will continue to rise in cost. These affordable courses could be a way to determine if electrical engineering is a career that interests you without taking out a loan.

Get an upper hand in the job market with electrical engineering knowledge and certifications from The 2023 Ultimate Electric Circuits Engineer Course Bundle for just $29 (reg. $1,400).

