This dual USB drive might be the death of cloud storage

Get ready for a blast from the past with a futuristic twist. The thumb drive recently rose from the dead to challenge cloud storage as the best and cheapest way to store photos, videos, and files. But this drive isn’t like that one old rotting in your desk drawer.

This dual USB drive has USB-A and USB-C ends, 1TB of storage, and fast transfer speeds. Today (Oct. 27) only, you can order one for $74.97 (reg. $109.99) and save 31 percent.

Are thumb drives seriously making a comeback?

Believe it, baby. Many users are fed up paying for cloud storage, sometimes upwards of $10 monthly, for a similar amount of space as this 1TB flash drive. You could ditch the fees and back up your files this way instead.

It’s almost as easy to clear space on your devices as it is on the cloud. Simply plug the USB-A or USB-C end into your phone, tablet, or laptop, find your file manager, and move photos, videos, or documents onto the drive.

This high-speed flash drive has a 30Mbps transfer speed, so you won’t have to wait hours to move files. You could transfer a Microsoft Word document in just a few seconds, a photo collection in about 15, or a 1GB video in around 33 seconds.

Last chance to save $35

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to cloud storage, it might be time to kick it old school with this USB-A and USB-C flash drive. Grab one for $74.97 (reg. $109.99) until October 27 at 11:59 p.m. with no coupon needed.

