Want a job that doesn’t suck? Get CompTIA-certified

On a scale from 1 to 10, how hard was it to get out of bed this morning? (Or are you still there?) If your answer is anything above a three, it’s time to consider switching jobs. Sure, it’d feel great to tell off your boss, but an even better feeling is doing something you actually enjoy—and something that makes you moola.

Have you considered working in IT? Demand is booming, and there are many areas to pique your interest. Plus, you don’t need a specific degree (or any at all) if you get CompTIA-certified! Just take these prep courses in the area that interests you so you can ace the exams. They’re now only $49.97 (reg. $585) for lifelong access.

Start a new career (that you don’t hate!)

Help desk technician

Love troubleshooting computer problems? A role in IT support might just be your dream job. You won’t need any type of degree, but here are some of the certification prep courses you should take:

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+

CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2

Network administrator

Need a little authority? Study how to deploy and maintain new tools and technologies into a network, fixing any issues along the way. You might work with small businesses or large corporations like Tesla. Take these prep courses:

CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2

CompTIA Network+

Project manager

Want to be the boss? You need to prove you have what it takes to lead a team. Earning the right certification will prove you can successfully initiate, plan, execute, monitor, control, and close a project. Here’s the course you should take:

CompTIA Project+

Ethical hacker

Yes, there’s such a thing as ethically hacking into systems. Instead of the bad kind, ethical hackers try to penetrate systems to test their vulnerability, thus making them stronger for real threats. Take these exam prep courses to land this riveting career:

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA PenTest+

That’s just a handful of examples of what careers you might explore with this CompTIA bundle—dabble into 15 courses for only $49.97 (reg. $585).

StackSocial prices subject to change.