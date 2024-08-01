Unlock a lifetime of AI-powered flight deals with the OneAir Elite Plan for just $99.99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Imagine having lifetime access to the best flight deals delivered to you without having to spend time searching for them. Thanks to OneAir’s cutting-edge AI technology and unique features, you can make this a reality for just $99.99 (reg. $790) for lifetime access.

OneAir utilizes advanced AI technology to scan and track millions of fares in real-time, so you receive the best flight deals faster and more accurately. Unlike other services that might miss out on fleeting discounts, OneAir’s AI capabilities ensure you’re always ahead of the curve, capturing the lowest fares as soon as they become available.

The Elite Plan helps you save 40 to 90 percent on every trip, with offers for business, first, economy, and premium seating. All you need to do is set up to 10 departing airports and wait for the flight offers—both international and domestic—to roll in. You’ll even get access to unpublished private rates.

As a OneAir member, you can forget about being redirected to third-party sites to complete your bookings. OneAir’s mobile app is available for both iOS and Android. It provides a seamless user experience from search to booking.

This means you can find, book, and manage your flights all in one place without the hassle of navigating through multiple websites. The app’s intuitive design also allows even the least tech-savvy travelers can easily book their next adventure. And if you ever need help, you’ll get free one-on-one business- and first-class flight support.

OneAir understands that everyone’s travel dreams are different. With personalized deal alerts, you can set up destination-specific notifications and tailor your preferences to match your travel desires. Whether you’re looking for a tropical getaway, a European adventure, or a quick weekend escape, OneAir sends you targeted flight deals, which help increase your chances of finding that perfect trip.

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, the OneAir Elite Plan offers unparalleled value and user-friendly features.

Don’t miss this offer on a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan for just $99.99 (reg. $790).

StackSocial prices subject to change.