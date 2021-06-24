Poor foot support can throw your entire body out of alignment—your calves, your knees, your hips, and your overall posture. Soothe your soles with these shoe inserts, for every type of foot and shoe situation. Here’s what to consider before you buy.

Insole type: While you might be able to find soft and cushy insoles at your nearby drug store, supportive insoles are made with firmer materials that offer better structure and stability. These supportive or sport insoles can improve misalignment in the body, pain from plantar fasciitis, and supination, which occurs when the feet roll out while walking.

The insole you pick also depends on your unique foot shape—which determines what volume (or space inside the shoe) is best for you. Generally, the higher your arch, the greater the volume of insole you should select. Also consider that larger shoes should be paired with larger-volume insoles. So your hiking boots would wear best with a higher design sole. In-line boots, meanwhile, go well with a low-volume pick. Footwear fit: If you frequently find that your shoes don’t fit well, insoles can help. For heel slippage, find a supportive mid-volume insole to stabilize your foot. To correct low or collapsed arches, opt for a foot support insole that ensures the arch and heel are stabilized.

Our Picks for the Best Shoe Inserts on Amazon

Top pick overall: Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles for Men and Women Shoe Inserts

Workout-Approved Designed with hard TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), cushioning memory foam, and a deep heel cradle, this pick offers shock-absorbing and supportive features for versatile wear. EASYFEET BUY NOW

Runner up: Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles Arch Supports Orthotics Inserts

Durable Foam The closed-cell soft foam construction of these inserts is both long-lasting and cushioning to give you improved heel and arch support. Superfeet BUY NOW

Budget pick: Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles Arch Supports Orthotics Inserts

Lasting Comfort EVA foam helps to absorb shock and provide pain relief, making this product a great pick for anyone who suffers from flat feet, bunions, arthritis, or Achilles tendonitis. WALK·HERO COMFORT AND SUPPORT BUY NOW

Shock Absorber The massaging gel technology helps with shock absorption and provides solid arch-support. Good for work shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Dr. Scholl’s BUY NOW

