I’m not a huge fan of the NFL in general (I was a Bills fan in the ’90s and got my heart broken too many times). I am, however, a fan of fantastic running shoes for a very low price. Right now, Nike is offering its Pegasus 40 running shoes with NFL team branding for just $54. If you do the math, that’s 60 percent off. You can pick your favorite team as long as your size is in stock. They’re still full-price ($140) on some popular online retailers we checked, so jump on your team and size before they sell out.

The Nike Pegasus is a classic running shoe. It has neutral support, medium cushioning, and a super-responsive feel. That makes it extremely versatile for beginner and advanced runners. I’ve had a couple pairs of the Pegasus and I’ve always really liked them because of how springy the cushioning feels. The synthetic upper is also very sturdy and molds to the foot. This is the NFL model, so pick a team you like or just pick colors you vibe with. The Bills may have broken my heart, but the sneakers—and this deal—make me consider reconciliation.